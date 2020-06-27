wrestling / News

Vampiro Returns to El Rey Network With Weekly Talk Show Vampiro Unleashed

June 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The El Rey Network announced this week that former wrestler and Lucha Underground broadcaster Vampiro is going to have a new weekly talk show on the network called Vampiro Unleashed. The show is scheduled to debut on July 9.

Vampiro will host the weekly “not so average talk show” exploring the world of entertainment, politics, martial arts, and wellness. It will air at 9:00 pm EST. You can view the announcement below.

