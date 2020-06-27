wrestling / News
Vampiro Returns to El Rey Network With Weekly Talk Show Vampiro Unleashed
– The El Rey Network announced this week that former wrestler and Lucha Underground broadcaster Vampiro is going to have a new weekly talk show on the network called Vampiro Unleashed. The show is scheduled to debut on July 9.
Vampiro will host the weekly “not so average talk show” exploring the world of entertainment, politics, martial arts, and wellness. It will air at 9:00 pm EST. You can view the announcement below.
In TWO WEEKS, Lucha Underground legend @vampiro_vampiro returns to El Rey Network with #VampiroUnleashed! Your not so average talk show exploring everything from entertainment & politics to martial arts & wellness🙌💥
Don't miss the premiere on July 9th at 9p ET! pic.twitter.com/cFGoALyox8
— El Rey Network (@Elreynetwork) June 26, 2020
