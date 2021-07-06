wrestling / News
Vanessa Borne, Lady Frost File New Trademarks
Fightful reports that both Vanessa Borne and Lady Frost filed separate trademarks on July 2. Borne, who was released by WWE back on May 19, has reportedly filed for the trademark “The Fetish” for merchandising purposes. Meanwhile, Lady Frost filed a trademark for her ring name.
Here’s the full description for the trademark filings:
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
