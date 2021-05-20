Vanessa Borne & Jessamyn Duke Comment On WWE Releases

As we reported yesterday, WWE made several releases from NXT, including Alexander Wolfe, Skyler Story, Ezra Judge, Kavita Devi, Jessamyn Duke, Vanessa Borne, and referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons. Both Borne and Duke have commented on their exits on social media.

Borne posted a video to Twitter and said: “Hello friends, family, fans. Today, I got the call that I will no longer be a WWE superstar, which came as quite a shock to me considering all the work I’ve done these past eighteen months. First, I want to thank the WWE for the opportunity these past five years. It’s been a fun ride. I also want to give a huge shout out to all the people and fans who have supported me throughout my wrestling career. Your kind words never went unnoticed. To all of the haters and Twitter trolls, I want to thank you guys as well. You really motivated me and lit a fire within me. Just kidding. You people fucking suck. Be nice. It shouldn’t be that hard to be a decent human being to someone you don’t even know. I’m really excited for this next chapter of my life and really excited to be able to fully express myself. There are so many ‘do’s and don’t’ and faux pas in the wrestling business and I feel like I finally don’t have to worry about what Captain Insano said in 2007 or if another one of my visionary ideas is going to be given to someone else. I can just be myself. I have no hard feelings and no animosity, just a lot of good energy and love. I feel good walking into this next chapter and I hope you are all there to witness it. Oh, and one other thing that I am disappointed that I didn’t get to do in the WWE and that’s wrestle zombies. Shucks.”

Duke was on her Okay Gamer livestream and noted that she will remain part of UpUpDownDown even after leaving WWE.

She said (via Fightful): “As far as this stuff goes, nothing is changing. My stream, my channel, all of that is the same. More importantly than that, I want all of you to know; UpUpDownDown is still my home. BRE Start is not going anywhere. Everyone can relax, sit back, and enjoy knowing that tomorrow [Friday] a brand new episode of BRE Start will be premiering. We still have BRE Fridays and have BRE content coming out of our ears. That’s not going anywhere. Basically, what I’ve been doing the last six months or so is exactly what I’m going to keep doing. I know I have an immense amount of support and it is overwhelming. I appreciate you guys. UpUpDownDown is my home, they have my back, we are in this together, and we are family.“