Vanessa Borne Recently Trained With Tessa Blanchard and Kalisto
May 22, 2021
Tessa Blanchard posted a new photo to Instagram following a training session today, which included recently released WWE wrestlers Kalisto and Vanessa Borne.
She wrote: “GREAT training today! When you combine hard work with belief in oneself, beautiful things happen.”
Blanchard has trained with several notable names in recent weeks, including Sasha Banks and Bayley, as well as Dustin Rhodes.
