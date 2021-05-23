Vanessa Borne Recently Trained With Tessa Blanchard and Kalisto

May 22, 2021 | Posted by

Tessa Blanchard posted a new photo to Instagram following a training session today, which included recently released WWE wrestlers Kalisto and Vanessa Borne.

She wrote: “GREAT training today! When you combine hard work with belief in oneself, beautiful things happen.”

Blanchard has trained with several notable names in recent weeks, including Sasha Banks and Bayley, as well as Dustin Rhodes.