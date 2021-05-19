Tessa Blanchard Spotted Training At Dustin Rhodes’ Wrestling Academy

This won’t help calm down the AEW rumors. Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter last night to post a photo from the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, revealing that Tessa Blanchard has been training there.

He wrote: “Had some special guests come train today at @AcademyRhodes @Tess_Blanchard @Daga_wrestler @VertVixen @jazminallure Thanks guys for the Academy sweat!!”

Blanchard replied: “Thanks for putting in work with us today! You’re fearless.”

There have been rumors for months that Blanchard has had talks with AEW, with conflicting reports on whether or not the company is actually interested in her. The latest report suggested that the two sides were not in talks.