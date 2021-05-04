AEW Reportedly Not Having Talks to Sign Tessa Blanchard

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the report that originated with SEScoops.com that AEW was in talks to sign former Impact Wrestling World champion Tessa Blanchard. The initial report stated that both Blanchard and her husband, Daga, were in talks to sign with All Elite Wrestling, with one source claiming that it was “all but a formality” until the two wrestlers were signed.

According to Meltzer, AEW is not having talks with Tessa Blanchard. He stated, “I do have to make mention, before we go, that AEW is not negotiating with Tessa Blanchard. I know people keep asking me about this, and in fact, there’s nothing to it. So, that’s the deal.”

PWInsider has also weighed in on this story. According to Mike Johnson’s report, per a number of sources in AEW, there have not been any discussions with either Blanchard or Daga, so neither of them will be debuting in the promotion anytime soon.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that AEW never made offers to either talent, and there haven’t been any discussions about storylines for them in the promotion. It should be noted that The Wrestling Observer Newsletter in March reported that there were talks in AEW about bringing in Daga.

Also, the WON reported last month that Daga was in talks to sign with a US wrestling promotion. Since AAA has an expectation that Daga might return at some point, it’s believed that he’s not expected to sign with WWE.

Blanchard was released from Impact Wrestling in June of last year.