AEW Reportedly Considering Bringing In Daga, Update on Tessa Blanchard Possibly Signing

It appears as if Daga could be making his way to AEW according to a new report, which also has an update on Tessa Blanchard potentially coming in. According to the WON, there has been discussion within AEW about bringing in Daga, who is currently working with AAA. The Latin American Champion was previously employed by Impact Wrestling but was released in October. The report does not go into specifics about how far the consideration has gone.

Daga is married to Blanchard, and the WON reports that whether Blanchard comes in depends on her perceived value to AEW against the backlash that her signing would bring the company in some quarters. Blanchard was the Impact Wrestling World Champion last year but was stripped of the title and released after she failed to send promos from Mexico where she has been living during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to promote her scheduled title defense at Slammiversary. Blanchard has faced a hefty amount of criticism since her World Title win at Hard to Kill 2020 for her past treatment of female wrestlers and allegedly using a racial slur against La Rosa Negra backstage at an event in 2017. Blanchard has denied that she did so, though several others have supported the allegation.

Blanchard has been a speculated potential signing for AEW since she was released from Impact in June of last year, and the WON notes that months ago the feeling was that her past was too much of a negative at that time. Tony Schiavone said in February that he didn’t think she was likely to come aboard, saying, “I don’t think that’s happening. At least not any time soon. I would have heard that.”