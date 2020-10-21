Impact Wrestling Reportedly Grants Daga’s Request For Release

Daga is no longer with Impact Wrestling at his own request, according to a new report. Wrestling Inc reports that Daga had requested his release some time ago but Impact had not granted it yet as they tried to entice him to re-sign, and that the request was officially granted today.

Daga has been with Impact since February of 2019. He is the husband of Tessa Blanchard, who was released from the Impact in June and stripped of the World Championship after she failed to send promos from Mexico where she has been living during the pandemic in order to promote her scheduled title defense at Slammiversary.

Impact has yet to publicly confirm Daga’s exit.