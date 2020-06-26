Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Contract Terminated, World Title Vacated

Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling run is at an end after the company terminated her contract, vacating the World Championship in the process. PWInsider has confirmed with Impact that Blanchard, who was the reigning champion, has had her championship terminated via a statement:

“Impact Wrestling confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the Impact Wrestling World Championship.”

According to the site, the situation between Blanchard and Impact went cold in recent weeks, an issue that escalated after Blanchard did not sent Impact promos from Mexico where she has been living for the June 1st episode of Impact. Impact was forced to re-edit the episode when they didn’t receive the footage, which was going to be edited into a sit-down interview with Joey Mathews via “satellite.”

The site notes that there were attempts to get her to return and lose the championship but they were not able to come to terms. Blanchard’s contract was set to expire before Slammiversary and when it became obvious they could not get her to return for a final appearance, the company decided to go ahead and end her contract, vacating the title.

Blanchard began with Impact in 2018 and held the Knockouts Championship before moving on to win the Impact World Championship from Sami Callihan at Impact Hard to Kill. Her fiancé Daga is signed to Impact in a multi-year deal.

With Blanchard gone, the Impact World Championship match at Slammiversary is now Trey vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin, though Elgin’s participation is also uncertain. He is still advertised for the match on ImpactWrestling.com but is suspended as Impact investigates sexual misconduct allegations against him.