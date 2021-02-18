wrestling / News

Tony Schiavone Says Tessa Blanchard Unlikely For AEW

February 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tessa Blanchard

In the latest edition of the AEW Dynamite post-show, Tony Schiavone was asked by a fan when Tessa Blanchard will be coming to AEW, and he said he didn’t see it happening. Blanchard has been a free agent since last year when Impact Wrestling opted to not renew her contract.

He said: “I don’t think that’s happening. At least not any time soon. I would have heard that.”

