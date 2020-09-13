Various News: Deathmatch Set For Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F, Stardom Announces Tag Match

– A deathmatch is set for Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F in October. Lloyd has announced that Colby Corino will face Atticus Cogar in a deathmatch at the show, which takes place on October 9th:

ATTICUS COGAR VS COLBY CORNIO Friday 10/9- 12pm

– Stardom has announced that Oedo Tai will face Tokyo Cyber Squad at their September 28th show in Korakuen Hall. If Tokyo Cyber Squad loses, they must disband: