wrestling / News
Various News: Deathmatch Set For Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F, Stardom Announces Tag Match
– A deathmatch is set for Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F in October. Lloyd has announced that Colby Corino will face Atticus Cogar in a deathmatch at the show, which takes place on October 9th:
A FUCKIN DEATHMATCH
ATTICUS COGAR VS COLBY CORNIO
Friday 10/9- 12pm
Tickets: https://t.co/muLlFchxRC
Live on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/nLr4GNUoUg
— Jimmy LLoyd (@TheJimmyLLoyd) September 11, 2020
– Stardom has announced that Oedo Tai will face Tokyo Cyber Squad at their September 28th show in Korakuen Hall. If Tokyo Cyber Squad loses, they must disband:
Last night in Fukuoka, Natsuko Tora told Jungle Kyona that Oedo Tai has a big surprise coming! It’s Oedo Tai vs TCS on 9.28 at Korakuen Hall, and if TCS lose, they must disband forever! pic.twitter.com/Rnf8ZxnmjC
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler Says Mandy Rose Is Obsessed With Him
- R-Truth Talks About Trying To Make Brock Lesnar Laugh During RAW Segment
- Matt Cardona Reveals the Value of His WWE Game Payouts Were Drastically Going Down Before His Release
- Some People Released By WWE Reportedly Bitter About Being Strung Along, WWE Will Not Be Releasing Wrestlers