Various News: Deathmatch Set For Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F, Stardom Announces Tag Match

September 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jimmy Lloyd's D-Generation F

– A deathmatch is set for Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F in October. Lloyd has announced that Colby Corino will face Atticus Cogar in a deathmatch at the show, which takes place on October 9th:

– Stardom has announced that Oedo Tai will face Tokyo Cyber Squad at their September 28th show in Korakuen Hall. If Tokyo Cyber Squad loses, they must disband:

Jimmy Lloyd's D-Generation F, STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

