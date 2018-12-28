Quantcast

 

Various News: Ace Austin Comments on MLW: Fusion Match, Latest Episode of H2TV, Preview For ROH Women of Honor Special

December 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ace Austin took to Twitter to comment on his match on MLW’s Christmas episode of Fusion. Austin posted:

– Speaking of MLW, here is the second episode of The Hart Foundation’s H2tv. The episode is described as follows:

“The Hart Foundation trains with award winning pedigree Persian cats while on the road.”

– ROH posted a preview for this week’s episode, which will focus on Women of Honor:

