wrestling / News

Various News: Additional Tickets Available for TNA Hard to Kill, Kurt Angle & More Added to WrestleCon 2024

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Hard to Kill 2024 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/TNA

– TNA has announced that more tickets are now available for TNA Hard to Kill this weekend. The tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com. TNA Hard to Kill is scheduled for Saturday, January 13 at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada and marks the return of the TNA Wrestling brand.

– WrestleCon has announced additional names for WrestleCon 2024 in Philadelphia during WrestleMania Week, including WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Sting, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, and former WWE and ECW star Shane Douglas. Sting will be taking part in photo ops and autographs on Friday, April 5. On Thursday, April 4, he will be taking part in a private Q&A session for Superfan Experience ticket holders.

