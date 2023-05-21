wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Announces Meet-and-Greet for Double or Nothing, Second Part of NWA x AAA Event, Top Ten Moments From WWE Smackdown

May 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced several meet-and-greets for Double or Nothing weekend next week, with different stars set for each session. The event happens on May 27 at the MGM Grand Conference Center.

– The second part of NWA x AAA: The World is a Vampire is now online.

– WWE has shared the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.

