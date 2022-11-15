– AEW has announced the company’s return to the Denver area for the AEW Dynamite and Rampage New Year’s Smash TV tapings. The tapings are scheduled for Wednesday, December 28 at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

– WKBN.com published an article on WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura attending the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio.

– WRAL.com published an article on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with her goth outfit.