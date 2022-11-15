wrestling / News
Various News: AEW New Year’s Smash TV Tapings Set for Denver Area, Jesse Ventura Attends Super Toy Events Expo, Reby Hardy on Her Viral Gothic Daughter
– AEW has announced the company’s return to the Denver area for the AEW Dynamite and Rampage New Year’s Smash TV tapings. The tapings are scheduled for Wednesday, December 28 at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.
#AEW is coming back to the Greater DENVER area on Wednesday December 28, with #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage #NewYearsSmash at @1stbankcenter in Broomfield, CO!
Tickets starting at $29 (+fees) are on-sale NOW! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/eg2PabNTJf pic.twitter.com/PRtM7WUMHy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2022
– WKBN.com published an article on WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura attending the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio.
– WRAL.com published an article on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with her goth outfit.