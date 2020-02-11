Various News: AJPW Champion Carnival Tournament Details, Taya vs. Jordynne Grace Preview, 10 Questions With Nicole Savoy

– All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) announced the participants for the annual Champion Carnival tournament. Here are this year’s entrants (h/t Robert on Twitter).

* Kento Miyahara

* Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Jake Lee

* Suwama

* Yuma Aoyagi

* Shuji Ishikawa

* Takashi Sugiura

* Ayato Yoshida

* Hideyoshi Kamitani

* Zeus

* Naoya Nomura

* Yoshitatsu

* KAI

* Ryoji Sai

* Joel Redman

* Gianni Valletta

* Lucas Steel

* Shigehiro Irie

The AJPW tournament is set to run from April 6 through May 5. The opening and closing events will run at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Here's the full schedule. They're ending it with three Korakuen shows again like last year. pic.twitter.com/BcJG3gJrA4 — Robert (@b3rt4) February 11, 2020

– Impact Wrestling released a new preview video featuring Taya ahead of her title defense against Jordynne Grace tonight on Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. You can check out that preview clip below.

– ROH Wrestling recently conducted 10 questions with Nicole Savoy.