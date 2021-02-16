wrestling / News

Various News: Arn Anderson Set for WrestleCon 2021, Behind the Scenes Video From Filthy Island

February 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WrestleCon has announced WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson as a guest for this year’s convention. WrestleCon 2021 will be held during WrestleMania Week in Tampa, Florida from April 8-11. Tickets go on sale on February 26.

– Ahead of tomorrow’s MLW Filthy Island event, MLW released a new behind-the-scenes video showing promoter Tom Lawlor staying “filthy” in Hawaii. You can check out that video below.

