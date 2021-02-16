Various News: Arn Anderson Set for WrestleCon 2021, Behind the Scenes Video From Filthy Island

– WrestleCon has announced WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson as a guest for this year’s convention. WrestleCon 2021 will be held during WrestleMania Week in Tampa, Florida from April 8-11. Tickets go on sale on February 26.

Time to announce more talent!! Arn Anderson will be joining us in Tampa!! Head to https://t.co/3nnL4jMzwD to read about our safety precautions and book your hotel! #maskup #wrestlecon pic.twitter.com/pTPTtnTgWN — WrestleCon – Tampa 2021, Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 16, 2021

– Ahead of tomorrow’s MLW Filthy Island event, MLW released a new behind-the-scenes video showing promoter Tom Lawlor staying “filthy” in Hawaii. You can check out that video below.