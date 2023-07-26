wrestling / News
Various News: Big Announcement on WWE’s The Bump Next Week, Brian Gewirtz’s Book Hitting Paperback Next Month, Tod Gordon Memoir Hits Top Sellers Lists
July 26, 2023 | Posted by
– During today’s edition of The Bump, Kayla Braxton teased that next week’s show will have a big announcement.
– The book of former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be hitting paperback on August 16. It’s available to pre-order now on Amazon.com
– PWInsider reports that Tod Gordon’s new memoir, Tod is God, debuted yesterday as a top seller on Amazon in the categories of Professional Wrestling and Wrestler Biographies.
