Various News: Braun Strowman Continues To Show Off Physique, Highlights From AEW Dynamite, Details On Tonight’s Miz & Mrs and Total Bellas

– Braun Strowman continues to improve his physique, noting that he’s lost 35 pounds and showing off the difference in before and after photos.

He wrote: “Man it’s [amazing] what you can do when you believe in yourself the pic on the right was about 2 or so years ago when I was battling bad depression drinking all the time not sleeping and going half ass through the motions in the gym,” Strowman said. “You control your own destiny and you can make your life what ever you want if you’re willing to put the work in cause nobody’s gonna hand you that s–t!!! You have to know when to walk away from things that aren’t good for you and that’s what I did and I’ll be damned if I ever look back. I think the craziest thing about this is there’s only a 35lb difference in my body weight in the two pix!!!!! #GoGetYours #BraunStrowman #ControlYourDestiny #GetJacked #BodyBuilding #WeightTraining #Wrestling #Strongman #ProveEveryoneWrong #CatchMeIfYouCan #ISetTheBarForBigMenInWrestling #RememberThat.”

– Here’s the synopsis for tonight’s season finale of Miz & Mrs. tonight on the USA Network: “Mike calls in reinforcement when teaching Monroe to swim, and Maryse adjusts to working from home.”

And here’s a synopsis for tonight’s Total Bellas on E!: “Nicole and Artem attempt to change their birthing plan so they can have their baby in Phoenix, but that complicates things for the entire Bella family.“