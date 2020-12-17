Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.16.20  

Ed. Note: Hey folks, Jeremy here again! Just a reminder that we’ll have LIVE post-show analysis and review of tonight’s Dynamite from Andy Perez on Dissecting Dynamite! You can set a reminder below, or watch right after Dynamite goes off the air. Enjoy tonight’s show!

We are starting right away with some action!



Match 1: Hangman Adam Page and The Dark Order vs Matt Hardy and Private Party

Quen and Page to start. They lock up, and Quen works the wrist into a side headlock. Rope work and a tackle sends Page into the ropes, he leaps under, drops down, Quen hops over, kip up from Page, who misses a kick, Quen misses one, too, and they both go face to face with some smirks. Tag to Matt, and he backs Page into the corner. Ref backs Matt up, Matt rushes the corner and eats some rights. Matt kicks, tags in Quen, who tags in Kassidy, they dobe team and Matt kicks, then Private Party flips Page, who lands on his feet, in come Reynolds and Silver who boot Private Party as Page does the same to Hardy. They clear the ring of Matt and Co and Silver hops on the back of Page, all smiles. In comes Kassidy, but Reynolds drops him with a body slam. Page drops Silver on top of Kassidy. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Chop to Kassidy. Whip to the ropes, reverse, Page ducks, again, blind tag from Reynolds. Elbow to Kasidy, in come Reynolds and Silver who double hip toss into a flip to Kassidy. Standing shooting star from Page. Cover from Silver for 1…2..NO!!!!

Silver with some high kicks to the chest of Kassidy. Silver grabs the head of Kassidy and kicks him in the chest again. Kassidy attacks the mid section, Silver hits a right, pushes up with a press, Kassidy drops, rolls through, tags in Quen. Quen with a hip toss, in comes Reynold and he’s met with a back body drop. Kick to Silver. Tag to Kassidy, double inverted atomic rop, then a double dropkick, and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Kassidy works the face from the front, Silver is up, hits some right hands. Tag from Matt. Matt hits a clothesline in the corner, sends Silver into the knees of Kassidy, who holds Silver down. Quen stands atop him and hits a moonsault off Silver’s back ONTO Silver! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Elbow to the head. Tag to Matt. Matt beats down on Silver in the corner. Whip to Silver. Silver rebounds, Matt locks up from behind with a Sleeper Hold. Silver is able to drop Matt backwards to break the hold. Matt is up first, Goes for a Side Effect, elbows from Silver. Whip to Silver into the corner, Matt with a neckbreaker. Matt to the 2nd rope. Leg Drop attempt, but Silver punches him in the gut and hits a Brainbuster! Tag to Kassidy. Tag to Page. Right hand to Kassidy. Another. Whip to the corner, reversed, kick from page, right hand from Quen, Kassidy ducks under, goes for a German, Page lands on his feet, bounces off the corner to give a right to Quen. Fallaway slam to Kassidy! Page flies over the top rope onto Matt, runs back into the ring, CLOTHESLINE TO KASSIDY!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Tag to Matt. Side Effect! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Kick to Page, reversed and Reynolds hits a right from the apron. Clothesline from Page. Tag to Quen. Tag to Reynolds. Whip to Quen, reversed, Quen misses a splash, back elbow in the corner, another back elbow in the center of the ring, spinning punch to Quen, suplex to Quen! Cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Kassidy in to break it up. Reynolds sends him outside. Quen attacks the midsection. Whip to th corner, Silver in the ring, kicks Quen, right to Quen, Enziguri to Quen, Stunner from Reynolds, powerbomb from Page, GERMAN to Quen, JACKKNIFE COVER FROM REYNOLDS! Jeeeeeeesuuuuus> Pin for 1…2….NOOO!!! Matt grabs the head of Silver and drapes him over the ropes to the outside. Twist of Fate to Silver!!!

Page runs to Matt on the outside, Kassidy with a dropkick from the ring. He sends Page over the barricade. High kick to Reynolds from Kassidy. Matt on the apron. He grabs Reynolds, distracting. GIN AND JUICE!!! Tag from Matt. Cover for 1..2….3!!!



Winners: Matt Hardy and Private Party

Well that was fun! I kinda wanted to see The Dark Order get that win, but I think that’s for selfish reasons more than it being the right choice writing-wise. Matt continues to create a rift between he and those who look up to him, so it’s more of a slow burn to them with an added dash of Silver trying to warm up Page. Great opener.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:44

Backstage, MJF has a plaque for his Best Performer of 2020. Jericho tries to take credit, but MJF cuts ihm off, brings up his diamond ring win, and his plaque, then tells Jericho he couldn’t have done this without Jericho. He sees what’s online, people claiming he is better than Jericho, but he sees right through that. He sees a mentor, the GOAT, and MJF sees his best friend. He couldn’t have done it without them. Jericho smiles, begrudgingly.

WE COME BACK, and Cody is introduced as a future father. So….there’s that.

Fingers crossed this rids us of the whole Shaq thing.



Match 2: Cody Rhodes (w/ Brandi Rhodes) vs Angelico (w/ Jack Evans)

Angelico works the arm behind Cody, then tosses him by the head hard over his shoulder. Lockup and Cody works the arm this time, moving slower, then hits an arm drag. Cody tries to keep control, but Angelico creates separation to the joy of the crowd. They go for a test of strength, but Cody works the left arm instead, dropping it on his shoulder. Angelico twists out of the hold, slides behind Cody, turns him, arm drag to Cody, and Angelico mocks Cody, laying on his back, goading Cody. Angelico, in a seated position, tries to suck Cody in, Cody flies in with a side headlock, but angelico escapes with ease. Cody works behind him, Angelico gets to the ropes. Clean break. Angelico shoves the face of Cody. Cody does the same, they hit the ropes, Cody drops down and Angelico hops over, under, over, under, dropkick from Cody! Cover for 1….NO! Cody with a front face headlock, Angelico to his feet. He backs Cody into the corner. Angelico kicks the mid section. Cody smacks the leg and gives Angelico an elbow. Evans hops on the apron, but Arn is there to pull him down. Evans gets in Anderson’s face, so Arn hoves him down to the floor.

In the ring, Angelico hits a kick to Cody. Stomp to the small of the back. Angelico with a left hand, kick to the knee, another left. Angelico covers for 1…NO! Snapmare into the center of the ring Backslide from Angelico but Cody reverses and gets a pin for his own, only for Angelico to stand out of it and stomp the back. Back body drop attempt to Cody, but Cody lands on his feet. Stand and switch, Cody trips him with the hook of a leg. He kicks the chest and both men are down. Cody with a clothesline. Another. Whip is reversed, Angelcio rushes the corner, Cody lands off the corner, grabs at his leg, turns. Powerslam to Angelico! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Cody removes his belt and tosses it into the crowd. Kick from Angelico, Cody catches, spins, goes for his drop and punch, but Angelico BLOCKS IT!!! He locks in a submission! Cody’s arms are behind him. He uses his mouth to bite the rope and break the pin, when he, admittedly, could have used his leg. Backslide from Cody. 1..2.NO!!! Right hand to the jaw, he goes for a Disaster Kick, but Angelico steps forward, grabs the leg, and whips Cody down onto the mat! Death Roll and he locks the ankle!!! Cody reaches for the ropes, gets it, and breaks the hold.

Cody drops, hits a right hand. He’s up, locks up for Cross Rhodes, Angelico reverses, Cody rolls him forward, Angelico misses a clothesline, Cody hops to the top rope, springboards off. Cutter to Angelico! 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Ok, so I wanted to hate this, as I felt the opening was a bit too “big match start” for my liking, and if that isn’t typical Cody, right? Then, he uses his mouth to break the submission, when his leg was very much right there. BUT the truth is, I really freakin like Angelico, and Cody – to his credit – played his part well. I dunno, it’s hard to call a match good without sounding like a fanboy, which I most certainly am not for Rhodes.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:34

Out comes Tazz. He congratulates Cody on the win, but also on being a daddy. All this daddy talk, says Ricky, where was the congrats when he made Cody and Darby their sons? Taz says that’s the way it works around here. With regards to Darby, he’ll be mince meat real soon by Cage. He’ll whoop that ass. Speaking of ass whoopin, Team Taz is coming to the ring, and Cody will be put on Paternity Leave.

BUT THE LIGHTS GO OUT AND WINTER IS COMING!!!

Sting comes out with his bat. Hobbs wants some of that ass, but his people hold him back. Sting and Darby give each other a little look, then Sting turns back to Cody and gives him a wink. Sting leaves, which really makes me wonder why Taz and Co won’t just come back down to beat that ass as expected.

BACKSTAGE, Miro is informed that he was fined $75,000. He hates Cassidy, because he doesn’t care. It’s all about the numbers on the internet, but Orange just doesn’t care. He brings up next week, saying he will face Sonny Kiss on Dark, but on Dynamite, they will have a wedding date assignment. Marvez asks what about the people in the hospital that Miro put there, it’s Christmas! Miro says BAH HUMBUG, and it’s his birthday.

EDDIE KINGSTON is here! He’s wearing a Tupac long sleeve hoodie yet looks so freakin Brooklyn. He says he doesn’t care about any of us. Are those Timbs? Eddie says he’s got a lot of enemies, shout out to God who can’t take him down. Another enemy? Pac. He went hom to nurse his injuries. Career is done. No way Pac is comin back. Hows about Lance Archer?

Well that did NOT take long. Archer’s music hits, and this dude just trucks it down to the ring, attacking Eddie in the corner. He beats him down until Butcher and Blade run down to attack Archer. Eddie is up to help, but Archer isn’t going down hard.

Pheonix and Penta enter the ring. Butcher and Blade stand up, ready. PAC slides in lookin like Tom Savini. They send Butcher, Blade, and Kingston to the outside. Penta kicks Butcher off the apron, Rey hits the ropes and flies over them to the outside onto Butcher and Blade. Archer in the ring, GOOZLE!! Kick from Pac! Pac stomps Kingston out of the ring. Archer is NOT HAPPY. They go face to face, he and Pac, and jaw jack for a minute over who should have gotten Eddie’s ass. Pac, Archer, Penta, and Rey all stand in the ring, asking for more.

Backstage, Dustin looks like he’s got facepaint on both sides of his face. He says he will not be joining Dark Order, claiming that Seven was a bad idea then and now. He is going to kick Evil Uno’s ass!

ORANGE CASSIDY IS HERE!!!! He joins the commentary table with a headset that isn’t even plugged in, and its mic turned up. I love everything about him.



Match 3: The Best Friends, Varsity Blondes, and Top Flight vs The Inner Circle

Trent and Jericho to start, but Pillman wants first dibs. Tag to him, and Jericho laughs him off as they circle the ring. Lockup, arm drag to Jericho. Right hand to Jericho. Chop from Jericho. Another into the corner, another. Stomps to Pillman. Whip to Jericho, Jericho ducks under a clothesline. Slap from Pillman. Chop to Jericho. Another. Whip from Jericho, Pillman hops off the corner with acrossbody. Dropkick to Jericho. Pillman to the corner, flies off with a kick to Jericho in the face, sending him to the outside. Pillman sends himself over the top rope onto Jericho! That wasn’t done well, but it came off on purpose. Pillman sends Jericho into the ring. Jericho with a kick. Right hand to Pillman. Whip to Pillman. Kick from Pillman, he works the left arm. Tag to Griff. Body slam to Jericho, Leg drop from the apron from Garrison. Pin for 1..2…N!O!! Forearm to Jericho, another, whip to Jericho, kick from Jericho, chop, tag to Sammy. Sammy with a kick to the mid section. Chop to Griff. Chop from Sammy. Whip is reversed, Griff with a hard hip toss. Tag to Dante. He and Sammy go face to face. Sammy flips the bird, Dante kicks it, Sammy hops over, dropkick to Dante, kip up from Sammy. He lokcs Sammy up on the ropes. Chop. Whip is reversed, and Sammy stomps the head of Dante. Whip to Dante, reversed, hop up and a leg lariat into a leg drop! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Whip top the corner, hard forearm, whip and Sammy reverese, Dante hops over, tag from his brother. Darius comes in, rolls into a pin, lets go, kick to Sammy, cover again for 1..2..NO!! Ortiz in to stop! Tag to Dante again.

Sammy tags in Santana. Tag to Trent. They go face to face. Ortiz enters. Chuck enters. They go face to face, being the first time since the parking lot brawl. EVERYONE ENTERS THE RING!!! THEY ALL GO AT IT!!! The faces clear the ring. SIX MAN BEST FRIEND HUG!!!!!

Ortiz tries to get into the ring, but Trent knocks him off. Santana to the apron. He enters, Ortiz enters and grabs the leg of Trent. Beatdown from Santana. Tag to Ortiz. Double suplex onto Trent. Trent is sent to the outside, and The Inner Circle attacks, all while Aubrey deals with the face team. We go to break after this.

BACK FROM COMMERCIAL, and Sammy and Jericho pose in the ring like the North American Gods they are. Sammy covers Trent as the legal man, gets a 1..2..NO!!! Sammy to the top rope. Shooting star press, Trent moves, Sammy rolls through, bicycle knee to Sammy! Tag to Ortiz. Tag to Darius. Sends Jericho off the apron. Kick to Ortiz, hops over him hits the ropes, ducks under, standing Spanish Fly! Ortiz rolls to the outside. Blind tag from Dante. Darius dives and Santana is there to stop the momentum, giving him a hard riht hand, but Dante flies over the top rope onto both of them!!! Dante sends Ortiz into the ring. Elbow into the corner. Tag to Trent, tag to Chuck, knee to Ortiz, into a Soul Food/Half Nelson slam combo.

Tag to Pillman. Springboard tackle, tag to Griff, kick to MJF, low bridge and Hager rolls to the outside, splash to Ortiz, spinning elbow to the jaw of Ortiz. He hits the ropes, Jericho hits him with the bat, tag to Hager, Clothesline to Griff! Hager grabs Griff, lifts up, spins Garrison for an F10! Tag to MJF. Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winners: The Inner Circle

Admittedly, juuuuust a little too indy main event for me, with the slow start from Pillman, and an attempt to give a spotlight to the new kids, but not nearly a good enough one as it was shrouded with too many people and some spot calling and clunkiness at times.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 14;18

The Inner Circle tries to attack after the match, but Top Flight dropkick MJF and Jericho and clear the ring. The Inner Circle leave.

THUNDER ROSA is backstage, calling out Britt Baker who says she doesn’t belong. Rosa has been wrestling all over the world, but last time she faced Deeb, it was Britt who interfered. So she wonders now why Rosa is beating Britt’s ass? Maybe she really does sbelong here. For Britt to have the balls to say she doesn’t belong here – laugh.

Rebel comes in to say that this was a horrible laugh. In comes Britt to attack from behind, telling her she doesn’t belong here. She locks in her submission, and Rebel tosses water on her face while Britt wipes the makeup off. Britt looks into the camera, wondering if it still works.



Match 4: SCU (Kazarian and Christopher Daniels) vs The Acclaimed

Kazarian and Anthony to start. They work the ropes until Kaz catches the flying Anthony and hits modified Northern Lights. Pin for 1…NO!!! tag to CD, who hits a clothesline to the back of the head, Kaz stomps the back, CD covers for 1..2..NO!!! Back body drop from Anthony, tag to Max who hits some shoulders in the corner. Dropkick from Daniels off the top rope! He sends Max into some boots from Kaz. Snapmare and a tag to Kaz. Elbow drop from CD, Kaz with a leg drop and a cover for 1…NO!!! Knee from Max, tag to Anthony, who comes in, spins, and eats an arm drag. Kaz works the arm, chop to Anthony. Another chop in the corner. Whip to the corner, kaz gets lifted to the apron, right hand to Max, but Anthony sends Kaz into the corner. We get a double team on the outside with some stomps.

BACK FROM THE BREAK, and Kaz flies over the top rope with a DDT to Max! Tag to Anthony. Kaz doesn’t get to his partner, kicks Anthony away, then gets a tag. CD with a shoulder off the apron, clothesline, another, locks the head, back body drop to the entering Max. Right hands to Anthony. Whip and CD hits an STO onto Ma, then turns and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb to Anthony! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!! Double underhook, Anthony escapes, STO to Anthony, Max stops the move, Kaz runs in to tumble outside with him. Chop from Anthony in the corner, hard right hand as he sits Daniels on the corner. Right hand from CD, he shoot Anthony off, Max on the apron, grabs the ankle, Kaz pulls his foot out, Daniels flies with a crossbody. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Cover from Daniels for 1..2..NO!!!

Daniels is shot off by Anthony, Castor on the outside, smacks Daniel’s in the face with his boombox! Anthony covers for 1…2…3!!!

Winners: The Acclaimed

A nice little rub for the new team, who got some words in for The Young Bucks after their win. While I’m all for new blood getting some wins and clout, we get yet another team that hops over the rankings. I, personally, don’t care about rankings, but AEW keeps pressing it when its convenient.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:17

Backstage, Top Flight gets a little promo time, challenging MJF and Jericho. They can either accept or run like two little bitches.

Can we get rid of the word “bitch” in 2021?



Match 5: Ivelisse and Diamante vs Big Swole and Serena Deeb

Ivelisse and Deeb to start. Lockup. Rope work, Deeb with a clothesline, sending Ivelisse down. Tag to Swole. Tag to Diamante. Backbreaker from Swole. Side headlock. Diamante sends Swole down, back elbow to Deeb, guillotine off the apron. Cover from Diamante. 1..2…N!O!! Cravat from Ivelisse to Swole. She hoks the head, covers. 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Diamante who beats down Swole in the corner. Stomps to Swole and we go to commercial.

We come back and Deeb hits a body slam to Ivelisse in the center of the ring. She works up the legs, kicks Diamante, hits a suplex and works the legs of Ivelisse as well. Uppercut to Diamante. Whip to the ropes, Diamante comes back, dragon screw from Deeb. Kick from Ivelisse. Ivelisse hits a shoulder tackle, Deeb with a neckbraeker over the ropes! Deebs looks for a gut buster, gets it! She wraps around the leg, FIGURE FOUR!!! Ivelisse rolls to the corner, tags in Diamante. Kick from Diamante. She attacks with right hands. Knee from Ivelisse, they double team and slam Deeb down hard. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Diamante calls for the end, but Deeb turns the hold into a swinging nckbreaker. Tag to Swole. She enters ,hits a right, chop , another. Ducks under a swing, ripcord, looks for Dirty Dancing, Iveliesse holds the hair, Elbow fro Swole. Knee to the face, tries for a sliced bread,

Swole pushes, HEADBUTT!!! Double underhook into a powerbomb and a CLOVER LEAF!!! Ivelisse enters the ring, but Deeb is there to stop her!!! Diamante taps!!!

Winners: Serena Deeb and Big Swole

Yo, Deeb is like…the shit.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:20

Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero come out to attack Swole and Deeb, but Red Velvet comes out with a chair to save them!

Best Friends cut a promo backstage, saying they and Santana and Ortiz will never be done, but they wanna talk to Miro. They sabotaged Orange. They are excited for the wedding. Can’t wait.

FTR is by the announce table, pissed. Does tag team wrestling even matter anymore? Dax is pissed. This is how he feeds his family, and if you threaten that, they’ll retaliate. Tully yells at the announce table to fear the revelation.

NO DQ MATCH NEXT!!

Omega makes his super awesome entrance, but Joey tosses a trash can at him. Don wants to call the match, telling Tony to go to catering, and he’ll handle commentary. Tony tells him to kiss his ass. Lol.



Match 6: Joey Janela vs Kenny Omega

Both men are outside. Kenny runs with a Fameasser to the back of the head, smashing Joey into a chair. Omega enters the ring, baseball slide to Joey, sitting him down, and Omega flies over the top with a flip! Don has a mic, now, and he’s calling it rogue. Omega grabs a cookie sheet as Don tells Omega he has a personal commentary tonight. Maybe they need some color as well. Omega grabs the cookie sheet and smacks Joey on the back with it. Another smack to the back. Callis goes all Vinnie Mac, then offers the mic to Omega to do some color commentary. Omega yells at Joey to get up, listen to this audio, Omega says, and smacks Joey across the back. Omega rolls into the ring as Don asks how it felt to Omega. Omega screams it feels great. Omega sets the trash can on the post. Omega to the top rope. He flies back with a moonsault with the trash can! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Omega sets the can ontop of Joey, hits the to rope, springboard, and a double stomp to the trash can ONTO JOEY! Ouch. Omega lifts Joey up on the shoulders. One-Winge—NO!!! Reverse Rana from Joey.

On the outside, Sonny grabs a table and sets it up. Joey is on the other side of the ring, looking for something under it. Joey heads over to Kenny, reeling by the table. Some right hands to Omega. Another, and Joey lays Omega on the table. Joey to the top rope. LEG DROP TO KENNY OMEGA ONTO THE TABLE!!!! Joey grabs Omega, rolls him into the ring. Joey to the top rope. Moonsault, but Omega rolls out of the way!!!

V-Trigger. Again, off the ropes! Omega lifts Joey, One-Winged Angel. Pin for 1..2……3!!!

Winner: Kenny Omega

An elongated squash, for sure, with Joey never once looking like he had it in the bag. Don and Omega at their smarmy bet, no one there to one-up them.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 6:58

Don grabs a mic, says there are no more questions for the champ. He did it.

PAC is here!!! He’s not alone. Penta and Rey are with him. Pac tells Omega that they have some unfinished business. He isn’t here to be selfish, though. They are here to address injustice. Look at Rey. He never got his shot.

Don wants to give Pac a little bit of advice; wrestlers don’t tell the world champion what to do.

Pac tells Don that this is where he is wrong. Khan has already sanctioned this match on 12/30. He will defend the title against Rey Fenix.

End Show