Various News: Bully Ray’s Most Extreme Impact Powerbombs, ROH Hypes War of the Worlds Shows

May 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Impact Wrestling has released a video looking at the top five extreme powerbombs by Bully Ray in the company. You can see the video below, which includes bower bombs hit on Davey Richards, Jeff Hardy, D-Von’s son, Balls Mahoney, and Dixie Carter:

– Ring of Honor took to Twitter to promote their War of the Worlds tour stops this week:

