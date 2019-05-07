wrestling / News
Various News: Bully Ray’s Most Extreme Impact Powerbombs, ROH Hypes War of the Worlds Shows
May 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released a video looking at the top five extreme powerbombs by Bully Ray in the company. You can see the video below, which includes bower bombs hit on Davey Richards, Jeff Hardy, D-Von’s son, Balls Mahoney, and Dixie Carter:
– Ring of Honor took to Twitter to promote their War of the Worlds tour stops this week:
ROH IS HEADING TO GRAND RAPIDS FOR THE WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR!
SEE THE STARS OF #ROH & #NJPW IN ACTION LIVE! STREAMING LIVE FOR #HONORCLUB #ROHWOTW 🌎
🎟TICKETS: https://t.co/Hxxf6xtpHO
5/8 #ROHBuffalo
5/9 #ROHToronto
5/11 #ROHGrandRapids
5/12 #ROHChicago pic.twitter.com/xFRhpXwAk6
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rhyno on His Plan to Leave WWE After His Contract Expires in July, Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Because He Didn’t Want to Stay Home
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It
- Jim Ross Reflects on Smoking Weed with Bobby Heenan in WWE, They Used ‘Chocolate Cake’ as Their Code Word for Pot
- Davey Boy Smith Jr Thought Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Attacker Could Have Been Enzo Amore