– Ringside Collectibles released a video of CM Punk promoting the AEW Jazwares Dog Collar Match exclusive two-pack of Punk and MJF. You can check out that video below.

CM Punk is here to remind you not to miss out on the @AEWbyJazwares Blood & Guts Dog Collar Match @CMPunk vs. @MJF Ringside Exclusive 2-Pack! …actual ketchup not included 😏🩸 Shop now at https://t.co/npQQmyi377#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #RingsideExclusive… pic.twitter.com/GdPJstYVyX — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 6, 2023

– MCW has announced that The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) will be returning to the promotion for MCW Fan Jam on Sunday, July 23 at the RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland. Lio Rush, Mickie James, Melina Perez, Mandy Leon, Renee Paquette, Roderick Strong, Eric Bischoff, and The Headbangers are also advertised for the event: