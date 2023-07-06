wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk in Ringside Collectibles Video, The Hardys Set for MCW Fan Jam on July 23
– Ringside Collectibles released a video of CM Punk promoting the AEW Jazwares Dog Collar Match exclusive two-pack of Punk and MJF. You can check out that video below.
CM Punk is here to remind you not to miss out on the @AEWbyJazwares Blood & Guts Dog Collar Match @CMPunk vs. @MJF Ringside Exclusive 2-Pack!
…actual ketchup not included 😏🩸
Shop now at https://t.co/npQQmyi377#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #RingsideExclusive… pic.twitter.com/GdPJstYVyX
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 6, 2023
– MCW has announced that The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) will be returning to the promotion for MCW Fan Jam on Sunday, July 23 at the RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland. Lio Rush, Mickie James, Melina Perez, Mandy Leon, Renee Paquette, Roderick Strong, Eric Bischoff, and The Headbangers are also advertised for the event:
♨️THE HARDY BOYZ RETURN TO MCW♨️
Join us on Sunday July 23rd at The RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, #Maryland for the FIRST EVER #MCWFanJam ‼️
Admission is absolutely #FREE and there will be activities to participate in as well as Meet & Greet opportunities with The Hardy’s,… pic.twitter.com/sKBVNJWqc9
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) June 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Was Worried About Her Relationship With Seth Rollins Going Public
- Rob Van Dam on Why He Has Negative View of Vince Russo’s Creative Ideas, Recalls Experience With Him in TNA
- Bully Ray on the Responsibility of Risky Spots Happening in AEW Being on Tony Khan
- Arn Anderson On Andre the Giant Attending Clash of the Champions, Working With Michael Hayes