– David Faber provided an update on the ongoing WWE sale on today’s edition of Squawk on the Street on CNBC. During his Faber Report segment, he noted that he’s hearing it is “shaping up to be a pretty good sale process.” There are currently multiple parties bidding on WWE for the potential sale, including WME-Endeavor, Liberty Media, and the Saudi Arabia’s PIF. Faber also commented that it is expected to conclude in a sale in the not too distance future.

Faber also noted that the outcome will also depend on “McMahon’s real willingness to sell,” as he’s still the majority shareholder in the company. Additionally, Faber said that NBCUniversal/Comcast is not currently part of the sale process, so it appears they are out no longer in the running to purchase WWE. You can view a clip of the segment below.

– The all-time classic documentary, Hitman Hart: Wrestling With Shadows hit Blu-ray today. The film, which documents the final days of Hart’s WWE career and the Montreal Screwjob, can be purchased now at Amazon.com and other online retailers.