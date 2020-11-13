Various News: Cody Rhodes Trademarks Nightmare Family Logo, Kenny Omega Explains Use Of ‘North Carolina’ In His Entrance

– Cody Rhodes filed to trademark the logo for the Nightmare Family on November 10, which is the same logo that is tattooed on his neck.

According to the USPTO, the trademark is for: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Ties as clothing; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20180700. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180700

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20180800. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180800

– In a post on Twitter, Lance Storm wondered why Justin Roberts keeps making jokes about North Carolina during Kenny Omega’s recent entrances.

Omega replied: “Hate to share industry secrets but it’s a tribute to the Chicago Bulls and how they treated Michael Jordan making his entrance.”