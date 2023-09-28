wrestling / News
Various News: Dave Bautista Partnering With Devils River Whiskey, Rock Riddle Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL
September 28, 2023
– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) is partnering with Devils River Whiskey. You can check out the video he shared on Instagram below:
“It’s time to play Devils Advocate. Honored to be a partner in Devils River Whiskey and join the Devils Advocates and fans. 🥃 Cheers, Dave @devilsrwhiskey #devilsriverwhiskey #sinfullysmoothwhiskey #dareto”
– Rock Riddle is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
