Various News: Dave Bautista Partnering With Devils River Whiskey, Rock Riddle Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL

September 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Batista Dave Bautista Spectre

– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) is partnering with Devils River Whiskey. You can check out the video he shared on Instagram below:

“It’s time to play Devils Advocate. Honored to be a partner in Devils River Whiskey and join the Devils Advocates and fans. 🥃 Cheers, Dave @devilsrwhiskey #devilsriverwhiskey #sinfullysmoothwhiskey #dareto”

– Rock Riddle is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

