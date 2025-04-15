wrestling / News
Various News: Demolition Launch DemoPod Podcast, The Lucha Bros. in MLW Anthology, Cody Rhodes Delivers WrestleMania Surprise to Kids
– Former WWE Superstars and WWE Tag Team Champions Demolition have launched the DemoPod: The Demolition Podcast. The first episode for the new podcast is now available, which you can view below:
Welcome to the very first episode of DEMOPOD — the official podcast of wrestling legends Demolition!
In this debut episode, we sit down with Ax and Smash to talk about their journey, the origins of Demolition, behind-the-scenes stories from their iconic WWE run, and what made them one of the most feared and unforgettable tag teams in professional wrestling history.
Whether you’re a longtime fan of the golden era or discovering Demolition for the first time, this episode is packed with stories, laughs, and raw insight from the men behind the paint.
– MLW showcased The Lucha Bros. in MLW:
– Fanatics released a video showcasing Cody Rhodes surprising some kids that they’re going to WrestleMania 41:
Cody Rhodes had a very special surprise for these wish kids….they’re headed to WrestleMania 41! Plus, we had to make sure they got a signed card from the champ himself.
Next stop, Vegas! #WrestleMania #WorldWishMonth
