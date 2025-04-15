– Former WWE Superstars and WWE Tag Team Champions Demolition have launched the DemoPod: The Demolition Podcast. The first episode for the new podcast is now available, which you can view below:

Welcome to the very first episode of DEMOPOD — the official podcast of wrestling legends Demolition!

In this debut episode, we sit down with Ax and Smash to talk about their journey, the origins of Demolition, behind-the-scenes stories from their iconic WWE run, and what made them one of the most feared and unforgettable tag teams in professional wrestling history.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the golden era or discovering Demolition for the first time, this episode is packed with stories, laughs, and raw insight from the men behind the paint.