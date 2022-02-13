wrestling / News
Various News: Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin Get Engaged, Full Length Matches From Thursday’s Impact on AXS TV, First Round Matches For PWX2022 X16 Tournament
– Impact Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin announced that they are now engaged to be married.
– Impact has released two free matches from last week’s episode on AXS TV, including Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James and W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers.
– Premier Wrestling Xperience (PWX) has announced the matches for the 2022 X16 Tournament on March 26 in Charlotte, NC at Rendezvous 704. The first round includes:
*ACH vs. Drew Adler.
*EFFY vs. Savannah Evans.
*Lince Dorado vs. Ethan Case.
*Anthony Henry vs. David Ali.
*Jordan Oliver vs. Chip Day.
*JD Drake vs. BoJack.
*Wheeler Yuta vs. Mason Myles.
*Lucky Ali vs. Alexander Moss.
The first round begins at 2 PM ET with the finals at 7 PM ET. It will stream on IWTV.Live. Last year’s tournament was won by TJ Boss.
