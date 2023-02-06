Various News: Details On Final Three Young Rock Episodes This Season, UWN Red Carpet Rumble This Weekend, Lineup For This Weekend’s WOW

– There are three episodes left of Young Rock season three, with the following episodes remaining:

February 10: “Miami, 1999: Dwayne lands his first part on a TV show but is dismayed when he keeps getting typecast as a wrestler; while searching for his breakout role, Dwayne’s acting career takes a surprising turn.”

February 17: “Hawaii, 1986: The rival promotions come together for a Peter Maivia tribute show but are soon at odds over how to best celebrate Dwayne’s grandfather; Dwayne pitches the event into chaos after a shocking run-in with Lars Anderson.”

February 24: “Florida, 2000: With his Hollywood prospects on the upswing, Dwayne makes good on a long-standing promise to his family; as the Johnsons reflect on how far they’ve come, Dwayne can’t help wondering if there’s something bigger for him on the horizon.”

– This weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling will feature the entire Red Carpet Rumble.

– This week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling includes the following:

* The Tonga Twins vs. Team Exile’s Exodus and Genesis

* Tormenta vs. Vivian Rivera

* The Heavy Metal Sisters vs. Chantilly Chella and Foxxy Fierce