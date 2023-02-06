wrestling / News
Various News: Details On Final Three Young Rock Episodes This Season, UWN Red Carpet Rumble This Weekend, Lineup For This Weekend’s WOW
– There are three episodes left of Young Rock season three, with the following episodes remaining:
February 10: “Miami, 1999: Dwayne lands his first part on a TV show but is dismayed when he keeps getting typecast as a wrestler; while searching for his breakout role, Dwayne’s acting career takes a surprising turn.”
February 17: “Hawaii, 1986: The rival promotions come together for a Peter Maivia tribute show but are soon at odds over how to best celebrate Dwayne’s grandfather; Dwayne pitches the event into chaos after a shocking run-in with Lars Anderson.”
February 24: “Florida, 2000: With his Hollywood prospects on the upswing, Dwayne makes good on a long-standing promise to his family; as the Johnsons reflect on how far they’ve come, Dwayne can’t help wondering if there’s something bigger for him on the horizon.”
– This weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling will feature the entire Red Carpet Rumble.
– This week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling includes the following:
* The Tonga Twins vs. Team Exile’s Exodus and Genesis
* Tormenta vs. Vivian Rivera
* The Heavy Metal Sisters vs. Chantilly Chella and Foxxy Fierce
More Trending Stories
- Samu Explains Why Bloodline Acknowledgement Segment Didn’t Happen on Raw XXX
- Emma Posing Poolside, Chelsea Green, Carmella Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR Started Talking To AEW, Says Mark Carrano Was Untrustworthy
- Arn Anderson On WWE’s Brutal Schedule In the ’80s & ’90s, Talent Using Drugs and Alcohol To Cope