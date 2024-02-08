wrestling / News
Various News: Drew McIntyre Appears on Read the Room, Shelton Benjamin Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL, Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV Lineup
– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the Read the Room short-form sketch show. McIntyre shared a video of the sketch and some comments on the appearance on social media, which you can view below. McIntyre wrote, “I might head to Hollywood and disrupt their industry.”
I might head to Hollywood and disrupt their industry pic.twitter.com/5F9WAErjHF
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 7, 2024
– Former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
– Here is tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV lineup:
* Shingo Takagi vs. Jon Moxley
* Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd
