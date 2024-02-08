wrestling / News

Various News: Drew McIntyre Appears on Read the Room, Shelton Benjamin Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL, Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV Lineup

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre 1-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the Read the Room short-form sketch show. McIntyre shared a video of the sketch and some comments on the appearance on social media, which you can view below. McIntyre wrote, “I might head to Hollywood and disrupt their industry.”

– Former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

– Here is tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV lineup:

* Shingo Takagi vs. Jon Moxley
* Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, NJPW, NJPW on AXS TV, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading