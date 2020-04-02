wrestling / News

Various News: Eli Drake Does Watch-Along of NWA Powerrr Debut, Von Erichs Talk Team Filthy and King Mo

April 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eli Drake Eli Drake's GFW Impact Wrestling Wrestlecade WrestlePro

– The NWA released the following video of Eli Drake doing a watchalong of a portion of the first episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see that video below:

– In addition, MLW posted the following video of Kevin, Ross & Marshall Von Erich addressing Team Filthy’s involvement during the Low Ki vs. King Mo bout from MLW Fusion:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eli Drake, MLW, NWA Powerrr, Von Erich Family, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading