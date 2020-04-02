wrestling / News
Various News: Eli Drake Does Watch-Along of NWA Powerrr Debut, Von Erichs Talk Team Filthy and King Mo
– The NWA released the following video of Eli Drake doing a watchalong of a portion of the first episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see that video below:
– In addition, MLW posted the following video of Kevin, Ross & Marshall Von Erich addressing Team Filthy’s involvement during the Low Ki vs. King Mo bout from MLW Fusion:
