Various News: Eli Drake Set For Next UWN PPV, Injury Update On Cavernario, History Between Matt Sydal and Delirious
– UWN has announced that Eli Drake will face Eric Watts during the next Primetime Live PPV on Tuesday.
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CMLL’s Cavernario will be out for three or four months after suffering a dislocation in his foot.
– ROH has posted a video featuring the history of Delirious and Matt Sydal ahead of their Pure Title Tournament match.
