Various News: Eli Drake Set For Next UWN PPV, Injury Update On Cavernario, History Between Matt Sydal and Delirious

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– UWN has announced that Eli Drake will face Eric Watts during the next Primetime Live PPV on Tuesday.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CMLL’s Cavernario will be out for three or four months after suffering a dislocation in his foot.

– ROH has posted a video featuring the history of Delirious and Matt Sydal ahead of their Pure Title Tournament match.

