Various News: Ethan Page Teases Leaving Impact In New Vlog, MJF Laughs At Sad Orange Cassidy Fan, Top 5 Impact Moments

– In a new vlog, Ethan Page is teasing his departure from Impact Wrestling, as even the vlog itself is noted as “possibly Ethan Page’s last Impact Wrestling vlog.”

– After a fan told Orange Cassidy their kid was upset by his loss to MJF last night, MJF responded by laughing at her.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! https://t.co/Wuz01NU7v9 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 10, 2020

– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video looking at the top five moments from this week’s episode.