Various News: Evil Uno Reveals His Top 5 Fighting Video Games, New Charlotte & Andrade Photo, Behind-the-Scenes Photos For The Wrestling Code

November 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Evil Uno AEW All Out

AEW Games revealed Evil Uno’s top 5 fighting video games in a post on Twitter. They include:

1. Virtual Pro Wrestling 2
2. Power Stone 2
3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
4. Marvel vs. Capcom 2
5. Street Fighter 3rd Strike

– Charlotte Flair posted a new photo of herself and Andrade to Twitter.

– Virtual Basement has shared some behind-the-scenes character design photos of Beer City Bruiser from The Wrestling Code.

