Various News: Evil Uno Reveals His Top 5 Fighting Video Games, New Charlotte & Andrade Photo, Behind-the-Scenes Photos For The Wrestling Code
– AEW Games revealed Evil Uno’s top 5 fighting video games in a post on Twitter. They include:
1. Virtual Pro Wrestling 2
2. Power Stone 2
3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
4. Marvel vs. Capcom 2
5. Street Fighter 3rd Strike
We asked @EvilUno for his Top 5 Fighting Games of All-Time. Do you see your favorite on his list? #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/tZ0eHpy75b
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 28, 2020
– Charlotte Flair posted a new photo of herself and Andrade to Twitter.
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 29, 2020
– Virtual Basement has shared some behind-the-scenes character design photos of Beer City Bruiser from The Wrestling Code.
A keg sized sneak peek for @bcbwinchester the currently in pre-production Independent Professional wrestling game "The Wrestling Code" 🍺🍻💪 pic.twitter.com/H8MIQQLYh5
— Virtual Basement® (@VirtualBasement) November 28, 2020
