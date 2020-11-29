Various News: Evil Uno Reveals His Top 5 Fighting Video Games, New Charlotte & Andrade Photo, Behind-the-Scenes Photos For The Wrestling Code

– AEW Games revealed Evil Uno’s top 5 fighting video games in a post on Twitter. They include:

1. Virtual Pro Wrestling 2

2. Power Stone 2

3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

4. Marvel vs. Capcom 2

5. Street Fighter 3rd Strike

We asked @EvilUno for his Top 5 Fighting Games of All-Time. Do you see your favorite on his list? #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/tZ0eHpy75b — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 28, 2020

– Charlotte Flair posted a new photo of herself and Andrade to Twitter.

– Virtual Basement has shared some behind-the-scenes character design photos of Beer City Bruiser from The Wrestling Code.