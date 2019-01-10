Various News: HBO Pays Tribute to ‘McMahon Crime Family’ in Sopranos Tweet, Scott Steiner vs. Nick Gage Set For ICW Show

HBO paid tribute to the “McMahon Crime Family” (at the WWE Twitter account’s request) in a tweet commemorating The Sopranos’ twentieth anniversary. The network posted to Twitter noting that they were “handing out Soprano nicknames” in celebration of the show’s anniversary, which led to WWE replying. That earned Vince the title of capo in his own criminal dynasty, as you can see below:

In honor of the 20th anniversary of The Sopranos, I’m handing out Soprano nicknames today. Who wants one? FYI if you tell me your first name, this is way easier for me. — HBO (@HBO) January 10, 2019

– ICW New York has announced that Scott Steiner will face Nick Gage at their February 15th ‘Party And Bulls**t’ show in Woodside, Queens, NY: