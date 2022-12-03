wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Vol. 67, Impact Throwback Video Highlights
– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including shows from PWG and Wrestling Revolver:
SHIMMER Volume 67
SHIMMER Women Athletes presents
SHIMMER Volume 67
10.18.14
Berwyn, IL
SHIMMER Championship Match
Cheerleader Melissa defends vs. Kana
AKINO, Kaori Yoneyama & Tsukasa Fujimoto vs. Mia Yim & The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoka Nakagawa)
Madison Eagles vs. Nicole Matthews
LuFisto vs. Rhia O’Reilly
Evie vs. Kay Lee Ray
Mayumi Ozaki vs. Saraya Knight
Jenny Rose vs. Nevaeh
Courtney Rush vs. Portia Perez
Athena vs. Nikki Storm
Mary Dobson vs. Sassy Stephie
Heidi Lovelace vs. Nicole Savoy
Bambi Hall & KC Cassidy vs. The Kimber Bombs (Cherry Bomb & Kimber Lee)
NGW: Nightmare on Armory Road 2022
Dillon McQueen VS Suge D
Rich Swann VS ? VS ? VS ?
Caleb Konley VS No Way
Dani Mo VS Kayla Kassidy
Facade VS Speedball Mike Bailey
NGW Eastern States Championship
Logan Easton Laroux (C) VS JTG
Dalton Castle & The Boys VS The Lost Boys & ?
NGW Heavyweight Championship
Matt Cross (C) VS Dango
Now on HighSpots.tv
Filmed at Wrestlecon, Dallas 2022, Chris sits down with the enigma that is one Bobby Dutch, Righteous William Carr.
AAW: Windy City Classic
3h 44m
AAW presents The Windy City Classic, Live Friday November 25th on #HighspotsTV!
Bell Time 7:30CST 8:30EST
Mance Warner VS Silas Young
Ladder Match
Ren Jones VS Nate Webb VS Gringo Loco VS Levi Everrett VS Gary Jay VS Shane Hollister
AAW Tag Team Championship
Jah-C & Calvin Tankman VS Alex Hammerstone & Ace Perry
Schaff, Ren Jones & Heather Reckless VS Joe Alonzo, Solomon Tupu, & Conan Lycan w/ Chuck Smooth
Blake Christian VS Zachary Wentz
Mike Bennett VS Hartenbower
Dog Collar Chain Match
Fred Yehi VS Manders
AAW Womens Championship
Christi Jaynes VS Sierra
AAW Heavyweight championship
Jake Something VS Gnarls Garvin
Card Subject To Change.
Coming this Sunday, streaming live to HighSpots.tv
Fight Life 7 from Warwick, Rhode Island at the The Event Factory
JT Dunn VS Jacob Fatu
Anthony Greene VS Masha Slamovich
Ichiban & Mortar VS J.D. Drake & Anthony Henry
TJ Crawford VS Dustin Waller
Mike Graca VS Brian Milonas
Kylon King VS Akira
Sean Keegan VS Sean Leiter VS Steven Lust VS Love,Doug VS BMT
Ariel & Shannon VS The Unit VS Gal Barkay & Davienne
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for the throwback episode:
