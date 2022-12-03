Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Vol. 67, Impact Throwback Video Highlights

– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including shows from PWG and Wrestling Revolver:

SHIMMER Volume 67

SHIMMER Women Athletes presents

10.18.14

Berwyn, IL

SHIMMER Championship Match

Cheerleader Melissa defends vs. Kana

AKINO, Kaori Yoneyama & Tsukasa Fujimoto vs. Mia Yim & The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoka Nakagawa)

Madison Eagles vs. Nicole Matthews

LuFisto vs. Rhia O’Reilly

Evie vs. Kay Lee Ray

Mayumi Ozaki vs. Saraya Knight

Jenny Rose vs. Nevaeh

Courtney Rush vs. Portia Perez

Athena vs. Nikki Storm

Mary Dobson vs. Sassy Stephie

Heidi Lovelace vs. Nicole Savoy

Bambi Hall & KC Cassidy vs. The Kimber Bombs (Cherry Bomb & Kimber Lee)

NGW: Nightmare on Armory Road 2022

Dillon McQueen VS Suge D

Rich Swann VS ? VS ? VS ?

Caleb Konley VS No Way

Dani Mo VS Kayla Kassidy

Facade VS Speedball Mike Bailey

NGW Eastern States Championship

Logan Easton Laroux (C) VS JTG

Dalton Castle & The Boys VS The Lost Boys & ?

NGW Heavyweight Championship

Matt Cross (C) VS Dango

Filmed at Wrestlecon, Dallas 2022, Chris sits down with the enigma that is one Bobby Dutch, Righteous William Carr.

AAW: Windy City Classic

3h 44m

AAW presents The Windy City Classic, Live Friday November 25th on #HighspotsTV!

Bell Time 7:30CST 8:30EST

Mance Warner VS Silas Young

Ladder Match

Ren Jones VS Nate Webb VS Gringo Loco VS Levi Everrett VS Gary Jay VS Shane Hollister

AAW Tag Team Championship

Jah-C & Calvin Tankman VS Alex Hammerstone & Ace Perry

Schaff, Ren Jones & Heather Reckless VS Joe Alonzo, Solomon Tupu, & Conan Lycan w/ Chuck Smooth

Blake Christian VS Zachary Wentz

Mike Bennett VS Hartenbower

Dog Collar Chain Match

Fred Yehi VS Manders

AAW Womens Championship

Christi Jaynes VS Sierra

AAW Heavyweight championship

Jake Something VS Gnarls Garvin

Coming this Sunday, streaming live to HighSpots.tv

Fight Life 7 from Warwick, Rhode Island at the The Event Factory

JT Dunn VS Jacob Fatu

Anthony Greene VS Masha Slamovich

Ichiban & Mortar VS J.D. Drake & Anthony Henry

TJ Crawford VS Dustin Waller

Mike Graca VS Brian Milonas

Kylon King VS Akira

Sean Keegan VS Sean Leiter VS Steven Lust VS Love,Doug VS BMT

Ariel & Shannon VS The Unit VS Gal Barkay & Davienne