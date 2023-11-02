Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, The Gathering 5 to Celebrate WCCW/USWA, Hector Guerrero Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL

– PWInsider reports that Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– TMart Promotions announced that The Gathering 5 in August 2024 will celebrate WCCW/USWA and also announced some of the guests. You can view the announcement below:

Every year The Gathering likes to focus on one of the Territories we all grew up on and in 2024 we focus on one of the best Territories of them all. World Class Championship Wrestling. Legends of WCCW / USWA will be at The Gathering 5. Already Announced: Kevin Von Erich

Hollywood John Tatum

Brian Adias

Rod Price

More to still come The Gathering where Legends of Wrestling reunions happen like at no other event. The Gathering 5

The Final Chapter

August 1st – 4th

Hilton University Place

Charlotte North Carolina

– Hector Guerrero is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw: