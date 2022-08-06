Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash

– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen.

He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”

– Rhea Ripley says there’s still room in Judgment Day if Liv Morgan doesn’t want to deal with the ‘fickle’ WWE fans.

– Smart Mark Sterling gave a health update after Keith Lee put him through a table on Rampage.

He wrote: “Everyone, I’m ok. Currently waiting outside the doctors office. They said I’m good to go but I think I reinjured my neck and probably sprained my ankle. I’ll keep you all posted. Thank you for your concern. Best, Mark Sterling”