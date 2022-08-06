wrestling / News
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen.
He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”
Never say never but highly unlikely 🤷🏻♂️ but it would be fun graham with some of those tag teams.🍺 https://t.co/5upRinjQie
— James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) August 6, 2022
– Rhea Ripley says there’s still room in Judgment Day if Liv Morgan doesn’t want to deal with the ‘fickle’ WWE fans.
The @WWE Universe booing @YaOnlyLivvOnce… Fickle.
Liv there’s still room if you decide to stop caring about everyone’s opinion. #JoinUs #TheJudgmentDay#WWESmackdown
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 6, 2022
– Smart Mark Sterling gave a health update after Keith Lee put him through a table on Rampage.
He wrote: “Everyone, I’m ok. Currently waiting outside the doctors office. They said I’m good to go but I think I reinjured my neck and probably sprained my ankle. I’ll keep you all posted. Thank you for your concern. Best, Mark Sterling”
Everyone,
I’m ok. Currently waiting outside the doctors office. They said I’m good to go but I think I reinjured my neck and probably sprained my ankle. I’ll keep you all posted. Thank you for your concern.
Best,
Mark Sterling #AEWRampage https://t.co/9os04Q7wtn
— Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) August 6, 2022