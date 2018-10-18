Various News: Jeff Jarrett Talks NWA 70th Anniversary, Chilly Willy Gets Married, Jerry Lynn Joins Twitter

– Jeff Jarrett spoke with The Tennessean for a new interview promoting this Sunday’s NWA 70th Anniversary event. Jarrett is the local promoter for the show. You can read the article here.

“When we looked at the 70th anniversary show, it was going to be a celebration,” Jarrett said. “It was pretty simple. We both arrived at the fact that the most recent home for (the NWA) was the Asylum in the early 2000s. Then you jump back into the late 70s and through the 80s, Nashville was definitely a stop on that tour. So it made a lot of sense to hold the show in that arena.”

– PWInsider reports that ECW alumnus Chilly Willy got married on Thursday in The Philippines. On behalf of 411, congratulations to Willy and his bride.

– Jerry Lynn has joined Twitter. You can follow the ECW, WWE and WCW alum here.