Various News: Jimmy Lloyd vs. Holidead Set for GCW So Much Fun, Gary Juster on Working With Ole Anderson for Latest ROH Old School in Session

– GCW has announced a new match for next month’s So Much Fun event. Jimmy Lloyd will face Holidead. The event is scheduled for November 8 and will be streamed live on IndependentWrestling.TV. It will be held at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

*GCW 11/8 Update!* Just Signed JIMMY LLOYD

vs

HOLIDEAD Plus

IronBeast vs Ugly Ducklings

Gringo Loco vs Aeroboy Get Tix:https://t.co/RhYNI5ru7f Streaming LIVE on IWTV! So Much Fun

Sun 11/8 – 5pm

The Showboat – AC 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OLlbNVayTK — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 21, 2020

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has released episode 4 of Old School In Session. In the latest episode, ROH Director of Operations and former WCW and NWA promoter Gary Juster reflects on working with wrestling legend Ole Anderson. You can listen to today’s show below.

– 411 is going live after tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite with the second week of Dissecting Dynamite. Our livestream post-show for Dynamite returns tonight, hosted by Andy Perez with guest host (and our AEW Dynamite live coverage man) Tony Acero!

Tony and Andy will likely have a lot to say about this week’s packed episode, so tune in immediately after Dynamite goes off the air with a livestream posted right here at 411. If you want to get a jump on the show, you can can set a reminder on the video below. You can also subscribe to the 411 YouTube account and hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up.

See you tonight at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT immediately after Dynamite!