Various News: JTG Promotes New App, Shares Meme on Young Bucks Ignoring Cryme Tyme, Titus O’Neil Spearheading Joy of Giving Event

– Former WWE Superstar JTG announced release of a new app today called Earsaye. The app is available now on the Google Play Store and the App Store for iOS and Android users. With the app, users can send audio memes to their friends. You can check out JTG’s announcement on the app below.

The preview video includes a meme where JTG takes a shot at AEW’s Young Bucks. JTG says, “Young Bucks, why do you keep ignoring Cryme Tyme? The wrestling world needs this match.”

– WWE has announced that Titus O’Neil is set to take part in the 10th anniversary of the Joy of Giving event for the holidays. O’Neils Bullard Family Foundation is partnering with the Metropolitan Ministries this season to provide food, toys, and support service to more than 30,000 families in three counties for the Tampa area. You can check out the full announcement below.