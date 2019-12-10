wrestling / News
Various News: JTG Promotes New App, Shares Meme on Young Bucks Ignoring Cryme Tyme, Titus O’Neil Spearheading Joy of Giving Event
– Former WWE Superstar JTG announced release of a new app today called Earsaye. The app is available now on the Google Play Store and the App Store for iOS and Android users. With the app, users can send audio memes to their friends. You can check out JTG’s announcement on the app below.
The preview video includes a meme where JTG takes a shot at AEW’s Young Bucks. JTG says, “Young Bucks, why do you keep ignoring Cryme Tyme? The wrestling world needs this match.”
– WWE has announced that Titus O’Neil is set to take part in the 10th anniversary of the Joy of Giving event for the holidays. O’Neils Bullard Family Foundation is partnering with the Metropolitan Ministries this season to provide food, toys, and support service to more than 30,000 families in three counties for the Tampa area. You can check out the full announcement below.
Titus O’Neil, along with his Bullard Family Foundation (BFF), have partnered with Metropolitan Ministries this holiday season to provide food, toys and support services to more than 30,000 families across three counties in the Tampa area. The collaboration culminates on Saturday, Dec. 21, with the Joy of Giving HOPE parade around the Sligh Middle School neighborhood.
The annual Joy of Giving event traditionally was held at Raymond James Stadium in past years, but the desire is to make transformational change to the Sligh Middle School neighborhood where BFF has focused much of its resources and efforts and to provide joy and hope to more families throughout Tampa Bay.
To make a regional impact and reach 30,000 families, BFF joined Metropolitan Ministries to help with their annual Holiday Tent, which provides food, toys, and services to families in a unique and uplifting setting. In addition, one pre-selected deserving family from Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties will receive a car from BFF to enable work transportation.
The Gasparilla-style parade featuring Krewe floats will kick off the Joy of Giving celebration, which will benefit students and their families at Sligh, Foster Elementary and Carter G. Woodson. The parade will feature Gasparilla Krewe floats, marching bands and corporate partners. Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn will serve as Grand Marshal, along with the Powe family from Revealing Truth Ministries, which was the driving force behind the original Joy of Giving event a decade ago.
“I cannot think of a more fitting way to celebrate this milestone decade of giving,” O’Neil said, noting the Joy of Giving’s 10th anniversary. “Our partners are leaders in the region for showing what true corporate social responsibility and collaboration look like. I am humbled by the growth and the impact we all make together. And I am especially excited about our partnership with Metropolitan Ministries because we are able to help more families.”
