Various News: Karl Anderson Refuses To Vacate NEVER Openweight Title, Dustin Rhodes Becomes A Grandfather, NXT Video Highlights

October 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Battle Autumn 2022 - Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo Image Credit: NJPW

– As previously reported, NJPW announced that if Karl Anderson doesn’t defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn, the title will be vacated. Anderson, who is booked for WWE Crown Jewel that same day, refused to give up the belt.

He wrote: “I’m not vacating anything. I’m the greatest #NeverOpenweightChampion of all time. I’ll defend it on my time ….. get with my booking agent @The_BigLG I’ll see ya then @Hiku_Leo That’s #TooSweet

– Dustin Rhodes revealed on Twitter he is now a grandfather, as his daughter Dakota Runnels recently gave birth to a boy.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

