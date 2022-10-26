Various News: Karl Anderson Refuses To Vacate NEVER Openweight Title, Dustin Rhodes Becomes A Grandfather, NXT Video Highlights

– As previously reported, NJPW announced that if Karl Anderson doesn’t defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn, the title will be vacated. Anderson, who is booked for WWE Crown Jewel that same day, refused to give up the belt.

He wrote: “I’m not vacating anything. I’m the greatest #NeverOpenweightChampion of all time. I’ll defend it on my time ….. get with my booking agent @The_BigLG I’ll see ya then @Hiku_Leo That’s #TooSweet”

– Dustin Rhodes revealed on Twitter he is now a grandfather, as his daughter Dakota Runnels recently gave birth to a boy.

So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!!#ItsABoy pic.twitter.com/dONds7M50F — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) October 25, 2022

