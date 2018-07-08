Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Kenny Omega Reacts to G1 Special Match, Shayna Baszler Performs Calf Crusher

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega NJPW Destruction in Kobe

– Kenny Omega posted to Twitter following his win over Cody to defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW G1 Special. You can see his post below:

– Shayna Baszler posted the following video of her performing AJ Styles’ Calf Crusher submission:

Pro wrestling is strong. #prowrestling #catchwrestling

A post shared by Shayna Baszler 👑♠️ (@qosbaszler) on

