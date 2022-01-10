wrestling / News

Various News: Killer Kross and Others Set For Highspots Virtual Signings, New Black Adam Figures Arriving In July, Latest WWE What’s Next Features Andre Chase

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Highspots has revealed their schedule for upcoming virtual signings, including Killer Kross, the former Ember Moon (Athena) and others.

January 13: Tony Schiavone
January 18: Sgt. Slaughter
January 19: Lodi
January 20: Bandido
February 1: Killer Kross
February 3: Athena

– McFarlane Toys will release new Black Adam toys, based on the movie with the Rock, this July.

– The latest WWE What’s Next features Andre Chase talking about teachable moments.

