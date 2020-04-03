wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown, Today’s New WWE Network Content, Free Match Featuring Pentagon Jr.
– This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX will include the following segments:
* John Cena responds to Bray Wyatt’s challenge for a Firefly Funhouse Match
* Miz TV with the New Day and the Usos
– WWE will be adding the following content to the WWE Network today:
WWE Untold: HBK vs. Angle (10 AM ET)
Learn the full story behind WrestleMania 21’s incredible showdown between Mr. WrestleMania and The Olympic Gold Medalist, featuring interviews with Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Johnny Gargano and Michael Cole.
The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak (3 PM ET)
Relive The Phenom’s greatest matches at The Show of Shows, including the most memorable battles from his fabled WrestleMania Streak.
Best WrestleMania Ladder Matches (3 PM ET)
Superstars always raise their game at WrestleMania, but these thrilling and daredevil Ladder Matches take it to a new level.
205 Live (10 PM ET)
The most exciting and fearless competitors under 205 pounds take the spotlight on WWE Network.
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from PCW Ultra, featuring NXT’s Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott (when he was Shane Strickland) vs. AEW’s Pentagon Jr.
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns Dropping Out of WrestleMania 36, Says They Support Their Superstars
- Jake Roberts Says His Therapist At the Rehab Center WWE Sent Him To Was Reporting Everything He Said Back to Vince McMahon
- Jim Cornette Discusses Vince McMahon’s Banned Words, Says He Was Told Not To Use the Word ‘Wrestling’ by WWE Producer
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting Not Being Prepared for Starrcade 1997 Match Against Hulk Hogan, Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Intoxicated