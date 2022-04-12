wrestling / News
Various News: Major Wrestling Figure Pod Live 12 Vlog, The Journey of EJ Nduka, Go Big Show S2 Now on HBO Max
April 12, 2022 | Posted by
– The Major Wrestling Figure Pod released their Live 12 Vlog:
– MLW released a video on EJ “The Judge” Nduka:
– Season 2 of Go Big Show, featuring Cody Rhodes as one of the judges, is now streaming on HBO Max.
