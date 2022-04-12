wrestling / News

Various News: Major Wrestling Figure Pod Live 12 Vlog, The Journey of EJ Nduka, Go Big Show S2 Now on HBO Max

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Major Wrestling Figure Podcast WWF Wrestling Buddies - Matt Cardona Image Credit: Major Wrestling Figure Pod

– The Major Wrestling Figure Pod released their Live 12 Vlog:

– MLW released a video on EJ “The Judge” Nduka:

– Season 2 of Go Big Show, featuring Cody Rhodes as one of the judges, is now streaming on HBO Max.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, EJ Nduka, Go Big Show, Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading