Various News: Match Announced For NWA 312 Pre-Show, Hype Video For Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, Latest Rey Mysterio Vlog

April 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA 312 Image Credit: NWA

– The NWA has announced a match between Natalia Markova and Labrava Escobar for the NWA 312 pre-show. The event happens on April 7 in Highland Park, IL.

– The latest Rey Mysterio Wrestlemania vlog is now online.

– Also online is a hype video for tonight’s main event: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

