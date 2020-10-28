wrestling / News

Various News: Maven Set For Next Week’s The Bump, 30 Unforgettable Undertaker Moments, Impact Wrestling Highlights

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maven

– WWE has announced that Maven will be the guest on next week’s episode of The Bump, along with Elias. This will be the first appearance of Maven on anything WWE-related since 2005.

– WWE’s Top 10 has a new video looking at thirty unforgettable moments from the Undertaker’s career.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

Maven, The Bump, The Undertaker

