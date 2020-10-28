Jeremy’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.27.20  

Greetings, Impact fans! We’re back to Tuesday (only 10 of those left to go in 2020!) and that means that it’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. Bound For Glory is in the book and it was a pretty solid show. Thanks to Steve Cook for covering the show. We’ll have plenty of fallout to deal with tonight, along with Rosemary and John E. Bravo’s wedding so that should be fun. Let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: Bound For Glory happened! Lots of action took place, Rohit Raju retained the X-Division Title, Rhino won Heath an Impact Wrestling contract, Moose controlled his narrative and beat EC3, Ken Shamrock defeated Eddie Edwards, Alex Shelley got messed up and The North won the Tag Team Titles back, SU YUNG returned and won the Knockouts Title, and Rich Swann put an end to Eric Young’s reign of terror to win the Impact World Title!

* We cut right in with Eric Young attacking Swann backstage! He slams a chair down on Swann and throws him into a wall, then decks him. He yells that Swann brought it on himself and beats Swann into the arena. Young goes backstage again, grabs the title, and walks out to try and hit Swann with it but Swann ducks! Swann fires back and takes it to Young, stomping on him but Young fights back with a kick. They’re going back and forth and Young reverses a whip to slam Swann into the steps. He slams Swann into the apron and then the guardrail, but Swann turns it around and sends Young into the ringpost. Swann is in control now but Young fires back and rips Swann’s shirt off, stomping him and then CHOKING HIM WITH THE SHIRT. EY rolls Swann into the ring, climbs in and EATS A SUPERKICK! Swann goes up top but Swann crotches him on the turnbuckle and last in with stomps and kicks until officials come down to break it up. D’Amore is in the ring now as Young is backed up. EY wants his rematch now, D’Amore says it isn’t how he does this. D’Amore says it isn’t happening and tells security to get him out of there. He says Young will get his rematch and EY rants that everyone is out to get him. More security come to escort Young out, but Swann says that if EY wants the rematch, he can have it now. D’Amore is reluctant, but Swann is sure as hell. They fistbump and D’Amore makes the match, and we have a World Title match!

Impact World Championship Match

Rich Swann vs. Eric Young

Young rushes to the ring and Swann ducks him, firing off some chops and whipping Young across the ring. Young goes onto the apron, runs the apron, and goes up but Swann is already there! Young pushes Swann to the ground and leaps off with a splash but no one’s home! Swann is looking hurt already, and he gets up for a clothesline! A few kicks to the gut and a somersault kick off the ropes gets two. Swann with a delayed kick to Young on his knees, rolling splash gets two. Swann with a rana and he leaps up on Young for a second one, but Young catches him and hits a power bomb for two. EY yells at the ref and picks Swann up in the corner, measuring him for a hard shot. Irish whip across the ring, Swann leaps over and hits a hard back kick. Swann on the second rope, EY rushes in but Swann flips over him and ducks a clothesline — handspring cutter! Swann up top, Phoenix Splash and we have a three count!

Winner: (3:24)

Rating: **

Thoughts: This was fine for the almost no time that it got, and Young’s rematch clause is out of the way. It did that piece of business well and there wasn’t a lot to the match because of the lack of time, but I’m not going to complain too much here as they tried a lot for the short time they had.

After the match, Swann celebrates and Young is distraught as hell in the ring.

* Josh and Madison react to Swann’s title retention and break down tonight’s card:

– Hardcore Halloween Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

– The Wedding Between John E. Bravo and Rosemary

* Nevaeh is backstage looking nervous as Havok comes out. Nevaeh asks if it’s done and Havok says “He’s back” and that the wedding is on. Nevaeh goes full Han Solo with “I’ve got a bad feeling about this” and we’re on break.

* Back from break and the Knockouts are all waiting impatiently outside a door wanting to know about the tag team titles. Kaleb With a K shows up and says it was announced online that an eight-team tournament starts in three weeks. Alisha needs to find a partner, but Tasha and Kiera say they’re good. Tenille considers options in Jordynne and Alisha but walks off. Then Kiera and Tasha show up to mock Alisha for not having a partner, but Jordynne is there to be a friend. Jordynne challenges them to a tag team match with Alisha and they’re game. Alisha is really jazzed about this!

Hardcore Halloween Match

Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

Dreamer comes out with full Road Warrior regalia to pay homage to Road Warrior Animal, and that’s pretty awesome. Dreamer gets in the ring and the bell rings. Lock-up and Myers takes control with a punch but quickly gets thrown over the ropes to the outside. Dreamer beats on Myers a bit and hits a suplex on the entrance ramp, then goes for the weapons. First up is a baseball jersey that he chokes Myers with. He drags Myers over to Seth Rollins Myers eye-first with a jacket spike, but Myers escapes and slams Dreamer’s head into the apron, then into the ring steps. Myers tries to lift up a garbage can with a walker on it but can’t do it and Dreamer nails him across the back, grabs the walker and slams it down on Myers. He strains and picks up the mystery garbage can and gets it into the ring, then hits Myers and slams him into the apron before rolling him in. Dreamer grabs the ring bell and RINGS IT RIGHT ON MYERS’ CROTCH. He gives the bell back and heads back, but Myers fires back and picks Dreamer up to crotch him on the guardrail. And a garbage can to Dreamer’s skull that gets a two count. Myers rolls Dreamer in and goes to push the garbage can through the ring, but Dreamer dropkicks it into Myers’ face. Dreamer on the apron and leaps off RIGHT INTO A STREET SIGN TO THE CHEST! And we’re off to break.

Back from break and Myers is assaulting Dreamer in the corner. He catapults Dreamer into a loose-laying kendo stick on the ropes that shouldn’t have done as much damage as it seems to have done and starts to kick at Dreamer. Myers chokes Tommy against the ropes, then picks Dreamer up for a back suplex and pins for one. Myers outside and grabs a bag of apples, goes back in and spits bites of apple at Dreamer. Myers kicks Dreamer on the ground and goes outside, where he gets a chair and slides back in. Chair to the gut, and he sets the chair up but Dreamer takes control! He goes off the ropes but Myers follows and slides out, tripping Dreamer into the chair! Kicks to Tommy and then he chokes Dreamer with the chair, followed by a chair shot to the back. Myers with a falling forearm to the head and a chinlock against the ground, but Dreamer gets to his feet! Myers cuts it off and goes for a front facelock but Tommy spins out and starts punching until a kick to the midsection cuts Dreamer off! Myers comes off the ropes into an elbow, Dreamer charges at Myers and is hit with an elbow but Dreamer with a cutter for two! Tommy’s outside into the garbage can and he slides into the ring with a street sign and a mystery bag. He slams Myers with the sign in the back, then opens the back and pours out THUMBTACKS AND CANDY CORNS. We’ve officially found something worse than just thumbtacks, folks. Dreamer goes up top but Myers on the apron stops him, hits a thumb to the eye and starts firing off at Dreamer with punches. Dreamer goes up, goes for the superplex onto the corn and tacks but Dreamer fights back and bites Myers before pushing him into the tacks and corn! Pinfall only gets two! Dreamer goes back out and gets a table to slide into the ring, setting it up in the corner. He turns around but took too long and Myers clotheslines him into the thumbtacks and corn! Myers rants that this is Tommy’s last match ever and grabs the Kendo Stick — BUT SWOGGLE CLIMBS OUT OF CHEKOV’S GARBAGE CAN! Swoggle spins Myers around and clamps Myers’ dick with BBQ tongs, allowing Dreamer to pick him up! DVD through the table for three!

Winner: Tommy Dreamer (11:43)

Rating: **

Thoughts: This was a garbage match, and I don’t mean that in a wholly negative way. It was a typical goofy hardcore match that was by no means great, but it wasn’t offensively bad. These are the kinds of matches that Dreamer is best used in because he can work the hardcore angle fine. I don’t think they need to be piling the losses on Myers, especially to guys like Dreamer, but it is what it is.

* Gia Miller is backstage with Heath and Rhino and asks when Rhino will be calling his shot. Rhino says they’ll be going after the Impact World Tag Team Titles after Heath gets healthy. Rhino notes that he has a year to call his shot and celebrates the fact that Heath has a contract. Heath says he’ll sign the contract next week, and Gia asks how he’s feeling. He says he feels great and the stars are lining up. Asked if he got hurt, Heath denies it but he and Rhino look nervous and Heath grimaces as they try to walk, so they tell Gia to go and she does.

* Impact Hard to Kill is set to take place on January 16th and is assumedly our next PPV.

* Fallah Bahh is backstage looking nervous when Reno Scum tackle him and hold him down. Hernandez shows up and wants his money and an apology. Bahh apologizes but says he doesn’t have his money. They rip his shirt open but he doesn’t have it. He acknowledges that he stole it but throws Bravo under the bus. Hernandez and Thornstowe walk off and, after a shot to Fallah, Luster follows. After they’re gone, he pulls the wad of cash out of his crotch and says he has a bad feeling about this.

XXXL vs. The Rascalz

Well, here’s a match we’ve only seen twice in the last month already. The match starts with the Rascalz moonsaulting off their pose to take out Acey and Larry! Double kicks to both, with Larry out of the ring and Dez diving onto him. Wentz comes off the ropes with a handspring but gets caught by Acey and hit with a Samoan drop. Acey batters Wentz and tags in Larry, who strikes at Wentz and hits shoulder blocks in the corner. Wentz crawls for his corner but Larry stomps the hand, then starts to wrench on the head. Overhand blow to Wentz and Acey tags in for a measured kick to the side of Wentz. Wentz goes into the turnbuckle but Wentz is fighting tout with chops and strikes. He goes for a tag but Acey cuts him off and jumps on his back. Wentz in the hostile corner and Larry is tagged in, shot and a snapmare to Wentz. Back kick to the head and a cover that Dez breaks up. Short arm clothesline by Larry and another one, followed by a big bodyslam that gets two. Larry wristlocks Wentz and tags in Acey, who takes control and starts to beat on Wentz. Whip into the corner, he charges in but eats a boot and Wentz with a kick off the ropes! Larry tags in but Wentz tags in Dez who slides under, hits a kick, and slams Larry in the corner! Quick kicks and a running somersault splash against the second turnbuckle for a two-count. Dez with shots to Larry but gets knocked down; Wentz is in and hits a handspring kick! Acey in now, handspring somersault kick to the back of Acey’s head! He ducks Larry and gets some kicks in before Larry with a clothesline for two. Larry looks around, stomps Dez and goes up top? He takes too long and Wentz is in to cut him off. The Rascalz get up to superplex Larry, kick Acey back and when Wentz tries to leap off and Acey out, Acey hits a superkick! Dez backflips over Acey but gets spiked and Larry with a top-rope splash for the pin!

Winner: XXXL (6:04)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: We’ve seen this match too many times in the past few weeks but I will give them credit for making this one different. Sure, the basic structure was the same but they nicely changed up the move set and XXXL finally got a win over the Rascalz. It was by no means a great match, but I’ve seen much worse from XXXL.

* D’Amore is backstage with Deonna, Kimber, and Deonna’s lawyer — sorry, barrister R.D. Evans. Artie says he can make D’Amore’s life a living nightmare by filing an injunction and shutting things down. He’s demanding that D’Amore do the right thing by going to the ring and stripping Su Yung of the Knockouts Championship, then award it to Deonna. D’Amore has until the end of the night, and D’Amore says he has to learn an important lesson about leverage, and he doesn’t have it. D’Amore says he’s headed to the ring now to take care of it. D’Amore walks off and Deonna, horribly misreading the situation, says she thinks this is good.

* Back from break and Gia is there with the Motor City Machine Guns. Asked about his health, Shelley says he’s hurt bad and it will hurt for about two months, but that’s the risk you take. Sabin says that The North made it personal by attacking Shelley and says he was never pinned, so they’re coming back for their rematch when Shelley is healthy enough. Acey comes in to stop the sob story and says XXXL has been destroying everyone and should be #1 contenders. Sabin asks why they’re here and say they have no snacks, and Larry snaps. He says the truth is, their biggest muscle is in their jaw. But if Shelley focused more on his neck, he’d still be champion. Shelley insults XXXL and tells them to go, and they exit. Sabin starts to talk again and XXXL attacks! Sabin fights them off but Shelley is hurt.

* D’Amore is in the ring to address the Knockouts Title situation. He says as it seems to far too often be the case, there’s controversy and this time it’s with the Knockouts Championship. He talks about Deonna getting a barrister and it’s led to Mr. Evans, Barrister at Law, to puff out his concave chest and threaten to bring legal action and harm to Impact Wrestling. He says he’s sat down with management, reviewed all the pertinent facts including Deonna throwing down an open challenge. Despite Mr. Evans’ strong threats that the title be returned, in careful consideration, the fact remains that Su Yung is the rightful Impact Knockouts Champion.

That of course brings Deonna, Kimber, and Barrister Evans down to the ring. Evans gets a mic and says that if everything he’s heard of D’Amore is true, he’s made a lot of mistakes in his life but this takes the cake. He says D’Amore conveniently omitted the fact that the only reason Su Yung came and challenged is because something happened to Kylie Rae. Evans says Su Yung probably did it, and if that’s the kind of behavior D’Amore wants to reward and endorse, that’s his choice. But then it’s his client’s choice to take this to court however long that may take. And at the end of the day, D’Amore may be right and may win but how long will it take and how much will it cost? Is he ready to commit the resources he needs, or will he do the ring thing and strip Su Yung, giving the title to Deonna? D’Amore says he makes a compelling case but tells Evans to back off before he slaps his teeth out of his mouth. He likes a good threat and Impact likes a good lawsuit, and if this is how he wants to play it then slow roll it. Deonna deserves to have her day in court, but the courts are shut down and not taking a lot of cases, but being proved right is important even if it takes five years and all the money they both have. He says Evans will be happy to bill her for everything, or Deonna can be the competitor and Virtuosa. Su Yung will be champion until the final day, or she can have her rematch that is entitled to her contractually next week. So five, six, seven years it might get overturned, or she can slap Evans aside and prove she should be Knockouts Champion in the ring. Evans wants to consult and they talk, and Evans says Deonna agrees to D’Amore’s terms.

AND SU YUNG’S MUSIC PLAYS! Here comes the champion! She comes out with the title in hand and climbs into the ring — and grabs hold of Evans and Lee! Mist to the eyes of D’Amore, and Deonna attacks! But Yung locks in the Mandible Claw! She stands over everyone victorious as her music plays, grabs her title and holds it up. Knockouts Title match next week!

* Rich Swann is with The Rascalz and Willie Mack, saying tonight was supposed to be a night of celebration but World Champion doesn’t get much of a night off. They talk about how good Swann looks with the title and an ominous camera that’s out of focus shows up. Moose is there, saying he’s confused why Swann is celebrating so hard about being second best. Moose is TNA Heavyweight Champion he says, so he’s #1. Swann was brought up from a rough upbringing so he’s happy just getting his hands on anything he can get. Swann asks what he means and Moose says Swann came from a poor home so he’s just happy getting his hands on any gold. Swann gets pissed and the Rascalz hold him back. Mack confronts Moose and Moose asks what he wants. Mack says let’s do this, and Moose says Mack doesn’t say when; he does.

Swann says he’s okay and parts ways with the Rascalz, walks into his locker room where Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock are. Sami congratulates Rich and gets out of his seat. He says he knows they don’t talk as much as they used to but going forward, he’ll hear a lot from both Sami and Ken. Sami walks off and Shamrock stares at Swann before he leaves.

* We get a recap of Shamrock’s Hall of Fame induction with Bas Rutten, Chael Sonnen, Ariel Helwani, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and (of course) The Rock’s videos celebrating Shamrock’s induction. We also see a couple of clips of Shamrock’s speech.

* Backstage, The North is talking to people about how to tag team wrestle, specifically Ethan Page. He offers helpful tips until the Good Brothers show up and Page wants to tell a cool story about the worst investment Impact has made; they backed up a Brinks truck to a team who couldn’t get the job done. Anderson says they’re not even getting pops from the boys and mock his karate videos. Page slaps Gallows and it turns into a big brawl, with the security guys breaking it up.

* The Impact! Plus Flashback moment of the week is Rohit Raju purposely losing to Willie Mack at Victory Road 2020 by countout to retain his X-Division Championship.

* Rohit is backstage with his title and appears to be waiting for someone. Jimmy Jacobs came in and says he thought there was a party, and Rohit says there is and he’s just the first one there because who wouldn’t want to party with the X-Division champion? He extolls the accomplishment of his win at Bound For Glory and says some people are talking about Swann and the wedding, but no one cares about that. They care about him beating five of the best professional wrestlers the world has ever seen and it’s time to celebrate. Jacobs points out that TJP had the match won until Rohit stole it and Raju loses his shit and yells at Jacobs to go.

* John E. Bravo walks up to Bahh who in a Stay-Puft Marshmallow costume and tells him to take the mask off because he heard a rumor that Hernandez is looking for him. Bahh claims ignorance as Bravo says he knows what’s up and that he’s going to tell Hernandez the truth that Bahh has the money. He says Bahh is dead to him and walks off. Swinger walks in and says “Best Man, huh? I’ve got a bad feeling about this.”

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace & Alisha

Alisha is WAY more excited about this team than Jordynne and it’s a little delightful. Grace starts with Steelz and Tasha is talking some shit, showing off her bicep. Jordynne grabs Tasha’s arm and forces a test of strength, quickly taking Tasha to the mat but Tasha fires off with kicks and punches. She comes off the ropes into a body check, and then gets hit with another before rolling out of the ring. Jordynne goes to dive through the ropes but Alisha is already down there rolling Tasha into the ring. Grace pins for two. Communication issues between Grace and Alisha, as Grace puts Tasha on her shoulders but Tasha fights out and runs to her corner to tag in Kiera. Alisha tags in and tackles Kiera with a Thesz press and punches. She catches a kick attempt, pushes Kiera down and hits a senton for two. Jordynne shouts encouragement as Alisha hits forearms to the chest of Hogan, then charges in but Hogan moves and hits a kick to Alisha’s gut. Alisha off the ropes, Kiera lowers the head and gets kicked! Alisha takes Kiera down and then pulls her to the hostile corner, Grace tags in and bodyslams Kiera. Alisha with a splash off Jordynne’s shoulders, pin but the ref didn’t see the tag because Tasha had him distracted! Grace comes in into a superkick and we’re off to break.

Back from break and Kiera is in control of Alisha, tagging in Tasha who sends her headfirst into the turnbuckle. She baseball slides out to run in for a splash, somersaults out to charge in for an uppercut. Kiera tagged in and she runs around for a low diving dropkick that gets two. Kiera slams Alisha into the corner and boot chokes her, then hits a hard kick to the side. Snapmare and a kick to the back, then a seated chinlock. Alisha fights back but Kiera cuts her off. She charges in but Alisha with a reverse Russian legsweep! Alisha with the pin attempt but only gets two, and Kiera takes back control. Alisha in the hostile corner, Tasha tags in and stomps Alisha, then talks shit but Alisha fights back! Alisha dives for the tag but Tasha catches her, spinebuster gets two! Chinlock to Alisha, who gets to her feet and fights back but gets knocked down. Tasha tags in Kiera, they go for a double back suplex but Alisha fights out and slams Tasha into Kiera, then hits a bulldog on Tasha! Both women down, Alisha makes the tag! Jordynne in hot and she cleans house, bodyslams Tasha into Kiera and gets a two-count. She slams Tasha into the hostile corner second turnbuckle, charges in for double knees to the back and then comes off the drops with a cannonball! Vader bomb and a pin but Kiera breaks it up! Kiera goes out of the ring, Jordynne tags in Alisha and Tasha gets whipped across the ring, Alisha gets whipped in but Tasha gets the boot up. Jordynne goes in but Tasha in control, Alisha runs in but Tasha moves and Alisha splashes Grace! Roll-up by Tasha gets the win!

Winner: Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan (8:29)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid match that had a decent story in the miscommunication and lack of chemistry between Alisha and Jordynne. Alisha had her best match in a while, Tasha and Kiera made solid heels and Jordynne played her role well. Absolutely nothing to complain about here.

Alisha and Jordynne argue and start shoving each other after the loss.

* Willie Mack is walking backstage and a fan asks for a picture and video for a nephew. As he does so, Moose blindsides him with the title. He demands the camera.

* Rosemary is backstage with a card and Taya asks how she’s feeling. She says they need to have a little talk first, and Rosemary says she knows what she’s going to say and it’s fine. Taya says that she needs to tell her about how Bravo has become a complete lunatic. She’s trying to be a supportive friend but Bravo is out of control and they can leave right now; she doesn’t have to do this. Rosemary says not now at the endgame; she has something much better in mind for Bravo than leaving him at the altar, and hands Taya the card. Alisha shows up and asks if she made it in time and now it’s Taya’s turn to Han Solo the situation. Alisha asks why everyone keeps saying that.

* Josh and Madison talk about their bad feelings and the spotty history of wrestling weddings before hyping up next week’s Impact Wrestling:

– Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel

– Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo

– Ethan Page vs. Doc Gallows

– Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young and Sami Callihan

* It’s wedding time at last! The wedding party is around the ring in Halloween costumes as Swoggle comes down to the ring as part of the bridal party. The Deaners come out with beers; points to XXXL for dressing as the Nasty Boys, by the way. Swinger and Edwards come down and Taya comes out with Bahh in the Stay-Puft suit (but is he, really? I assume not.) Then out comes Bravo with the hellhound, and finally it’s time for FATHER JAMES MITCHELL. He gets his own hellish entrance. And finally, Rosemary comes out with Crazzy Steve walking her to the aisle. She’s in a Beetlejuice inspired attire, I should say, which is just fantastic. Mitchell calls “Barely beloved, brothers, sisters, friends of the Revolution, His Eminence the Pope.” He does the whole vows thing, with the virginal John E. Bravo and the pernicious dark strumpet of The Hive, Rosemary. He asks if anyone feels the vows should not go forward, and no one speaks up for once. “Well, you dodged that trope.” Ahahahaha. They have their own vows, so Bravo will start.

Bravo says that Rosemary is creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky, and altogether ookie, and she’s his little gargoyle. What that means for them is that they are destined to be together forever and nobody — and he means NOBODY — is going to ruin the day for him. There’s a pause, and nothing happens which surprises Mitchell. He turns to Rosemary to recite her vow.

She says that the moment she caught the scent of his extra, extra virginal blood she knew that the shadow sent him to her. And now, the rains weep over the halls and no one left to hear. Now the rains weep over the halls without a soul to hear. And no mortal from this realm or the next can stop her from getting what they want. A pause, and again no one’s getting in the way. Mitchell says so far, so good and then calls over the ring imp in Swoggle. He presents the rings and they are traded. Mitchell asks if Bravo takes Rosemary to be his lawfully wedded wife, to have and to hold forever, forsaking all others? He says absolutely. Mitchell asks Rosemary if she takes the virginal John E. Bravo to be etc., etc., etc. She does. So, by the power vested in him by their Dark Father Below, Mitchell pronounces them husband and wife and says Bravo may now kiss the demon. But just before they do, the lights go out. There’s a loud noise, and when the lights come up Bravo has been shot and looks dead! Dreamer asks: Who shot Bravo! He yells “NOOOOOOOO!” and we go to black.