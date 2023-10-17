– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be the guest on this week’s edition of Hot Ones for First We Feast. The new episode debuts on First We Feast on Thursday, October 19 at 11:00 am EST:

– Foley is also set for an appearance on December 21 in Nashville, Tennessee at Zanie’s Comedy Club as part of his storytelling tour. Tickets for the event are available HERE

– Stonecutter Media has announced an October pay-per-view show and on demand show featuring Dory and Terry Funk: