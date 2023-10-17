wrestling / News
Various News: Mick Foley Appearing on Hot Ones This Thursday, Stonecutter Spotlights Dory & Terry Funk
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be the guest on this week’s edition of Hot Ones for First We Feast. The new episode debuts on First We Feast on Thursday, October 19 at 11:00 am EST:
– Foley is also set for an appearance on December 21 in Nashville, Tennessee at Zanie’s Comedy Club as part of his storytelling tour. Tickets for the event are available HERE
– Stonecutter Media has announced an October pay-per-view show and on demand show featuring Dory and Terry Funk:
WRESTLING ICONS: DORY & TERRY FUNK: BROTHER RING WARS IN OCTOBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
Celebrate one of the all-time wrestling greats, Terry Funk, who sadly passed away in August. Together with his brother, Dory, they were one of the most powerful tag teams in wrestling history. They were the only brothers to win the NWA World Championship. They fought around the world and are WWE Hall of Famers. And now you can see their classic bouts on WRESTLING ICONS!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to DORY & TERRY FUNK: BROTHER RING WARS, be sure to check out SGT. SLAUGHTER: AMERICAN RING WAR HERO, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
