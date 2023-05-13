Various News: MJF Homecoming at Create-A-Pro Tonight, James Roday Producing Wrestling Play, Clip of The OC’s WWE 2K23 Entrance

– Create-A-Pro Wrestling will run their event Homecoming tonight, which will stream for free on Twitch. It features the return of AEW World Champion MJF.

Tonight is a HUGE night for @CreateAPro Wrestling It’s @The_MJF’s HOMECOMING Event and you can watch it for FREE on https://t.co/7gVhIhjeld Be sure to tune in at 8pm EST to watch an incredibly talented roster with special guest stars#CAPHomecoming pic.twitter.com/sZLndZ0qSZ — The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) May 13, 2023

– 2K Games has released a clip of The OC making their entrance in WWE 2K23. The team will be part of the ‘Pretty Sweet Pack’, along with Pretty Deadly and Tiffany Stratton. It will be available on Wednesday.

The OC's Entrance with @AJStylesOrg may end up being GOATED in #WWE2K23. What do YOU think? That PYRO!!!?!?? Pretty Sweet Pack DLC is available on Wednesday, May 17th! pic.twitter.com/2qkOnHWUrb — #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) May 12, 2023

– Broadway World reports that James Roday Rodriguez (Psych), is producing a play about wrestling at The Legacy Theatre in Connecticut called “Master of Puppets.” It was written by Laurence Davis and directed by Gabe McKinley. It debuts on May 28 at 7 PM and runs through June 11.

Here’s a synopsis: Master of Puppets is a fictionalized, no holds barred look at the dirty underbelly of professional wrestling written by insider Laurence Davis*. The riveting drama takes you from the corner office to the top turnbuckle and will star Dana Ashbrook (Showtime’s Twin Peaks), Amanda Detmer (Fox’s Empire), Kurt Fuller (CBS’s Evil), Michael Hogan (Fox’s The Resident), Michael Bobenhausen (“Imposters”) and Joshua W. Heggie (Big River).