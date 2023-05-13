wrestling / News

Various News: MJF Homecoming at Create-A-Pro Tonight, James Roday Producing Wrestling Play, Clip of The OC’s WWE 2K23 Entrance

May 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MJF AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Create-A-Pro Wrestling will run their event Homecoming tonight, which will stream for free on Twitch. It features the return of AEW World Champion MJF.

– 2K Games has released a clip of The OC making their entrance in WWE 2K23. The team will be part of the ‘Pretty Sweet Pack’, along with Pretty Deadly and Tiffany Stratton. It will be available on Wednesday.

Broadway World reports that James Roday Rodriguez (Psych), is producing a play about wrestling at The Legacy Theatre in Connecticut called “Master of Puppets.” It was written by Laurence Davis and directed by Gabe McKinley. It debuts on May 28 at 7 PM and runs through June 11.

Here’s a synopsis: Master of Puppets is a fictionalized, no holds barred look at the dirty underbelly of professional wrestling written by insider Laurence Davis*. The riveting drama takes you from the corner office to the top turnbuckle and will star Dana Ashbrook (Showtime’s Twin Peaks), Amanda Detmer (Fox’s Empire), Kurt Fuller (CBS’s Evil), Michael Hogan (Fox’s The Resident), Michael Bobenhausen (“Imposters”) and Joshua W. Heggie (Big River).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Create A Pro, MJF, WWE 2K23, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading